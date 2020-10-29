United States Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market, 2020-2025 - Increasing Installation of Devices in Hospitals for Therapeutic Plasma Exchange to Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market by Product (Devices, Consumables) Technology (Centrifugation, Membrane Separation) Procedures & Patients (Guillain Syndrome, Multiple Sclerosis, Cryoglobulinemia) End Users, Covid-19 Impact - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US therapeutic plasma exchange market is projected to reach USD 243.3 million by 2025 from USD 178.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market for various US therapeutic plasma exchange and their adoption pattern. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the US therapeutic plasma exchange market and different segments such as products, end-user, and regions. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product & service offerings, and recent developments.

Growth in this market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements. However, factors such as the high cost of apheresis devices and therapeutic plasma exchange procedures and installation of apheresis devices through a rental model are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

