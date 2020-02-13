United States Tissue (Home & Away from Home) Market 2020-2024 - Key Trends, Production & Demand, Revenues of Key Players

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Tissue Market (At Home & Away From Home): Insights, Trends and Forecast (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. tissue production volume is anticipated to reach 10,227 thousand tons in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 1.76%, for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024.

The factors such as increasing population, upsurge in disposable income and rising millennial population are expected to drive the market. However, the growth of the industry would be challenged by growing competition, hand dryer utilization, oversupply, and quality control. A few notable trends include increasing tissue per capita consumption, growing e-commerce penetration, sanitation improvements, new technologies, and lifestyle changes.



The major properties of tissue paper include absorbency, thickness (bulk), brightness, stretch, basis weight, appearance, and comfort. Tissue paper products are broadly classified into two categories: Converted (at-home and away-from-home products i.e. napkin, bathroom tissue, toweling, facial tissue, wipes, and other similar sanitary product) and Parent Roll (sold to independent converters or between companies for further processing). The sub-categories of tissue papers can further be classified into ultra-premium, premium and economical (value) products; according to their pricing.



At-home tissue products are the most consumer tissue products and are growing owing to factors such as low-cost options, development of high-quality tissues and change in lifestyle.



Improvements in manufacturing technology, availability of raw materials and rising number of investments in tissue market, government support, increasing tissue production capacities, the steady rise of GDP and quality up-gradation for new tissue product specification have driven the U.S. tissue production.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. tissue market, segmented on the basis of product types i.e. Converted and Unconverted (Parent Roll) Tissues.

The major regional market i.e. the U.S. has been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. The Procter & Gamble Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Cascades Inc., Clearwater Paper Corporation, Kruger Products L.P., and Hengan International Group Company Ltd are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Classification of Tissue Paper

1.3 Tissue Paper Product Types

1.4 Properties of Tissue Paper

1.5 Quality Requirement

1.6 Types of Fiber

1.7 Fiber Requirement

1.8 Production Process



2. Global Tissue Market Analysis

2.1 Global Tissue Demand Volume Forecast

2.2 Global Tissue Demand Volume by Region



3. US Tissue Market Analysis

3.1 The U.S. Tissue Production Capacity Volume

3.2 The U.S. Tissue Production Capacity Volume Forecast

3.3 The U.S. Tissue Production Volume

3.4 The U.S. Tissue Production Volume Forecast

3.5 The U.S. Tissue Production Volume by Segments

3.5.1 The U.S. Converted Tissue Production Volume

3.5.2 The U.S. Converted Tissue Production Volume Forecast

3.5.3 The U.S. Tissue Parent Roll Production Volume

3.5.4 The U.S. Tissue Parent Roll Production Volume Forecast

3.6 The U.S. Tissue Production Volume by Raw Material

3.7 The U.S. Tissue Demand Volume

3.8 The U.S. Tissue Demand Volume Forecast

3.9 The U.S. Tissue Demand Volume by Segments

3.9.1 The U.S. Converted Tissue Demand Volume

3.9.2 The U.S. Converted Tissue Demand Volume Forecast

3.9.3 The U.S. Converted Tissue Demand Volume by Segments

3.9.4 The U.S. At-home Tissue Demand Volume Forecast

3.9.5 The U.S. At-home Tissue Demand Volume by Product Type

3.9.6 The U.S. Bathroom Tissue Demand Volume

3.9.7 The U.S. Toweling Tissue Demand Volume

3.9.8 The U.S. Napkin Tissue Demand Volume

3.9.9 The U.S. Away-from-Home Tissue Demand Volume Forecast

3.9.10 The U.S. Away-from-Home Tissue Demand Volume by Segment

3.9.11 The U.S. Toweling Tissue Demand Volume

3.9.12 The U.S. Bathroom Tissue Demand Volume

3.9.13 The U.S. Tissue Parent Roll Demand Volume

3.9.14 The U.S. Tissue Parent Roll Demand Volume Forecast

3.10 The U.S. Tissue Demand Volume by Price Tier

3.11 The U.S. Tissue Imports Volume



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Population

4.1.2 Upsurge in Disposable Income

4.1.3 Growing Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.4 Rising Millennial Population

4.2. Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Increasing Tissue per Capita Consumption

4.2.2 Growing E-commerce Penetration

4.2.3 Capacity Additions

4.2.4 Sanitation Improvements

4.2.5 New Technologies

4.2.6 Lifestyle Change

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Growing Competition

4.3.2 Hand Dryer Utilization

4.3.3 Oversupply

4.3.4 Quality Control



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Tissue Market

5.1.1 Key Players - Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

5.2 The U.S. Tissue Market

5.2.1 The U.S. Facial Tissue Paper Market Share by Company

5.2.2 The U.S. Toweling Market Share by Company

5.2.3 The U.S. Bathroom Tissue Paper Market Share by Company

5.2.4 The U.S. At-Home Tissue Capacity Share by Company

5.2.5 The U.S. At-Home Tissue Capacity Share by Company (excluding Big 3)

5.2.6 The U.S. AfH Tissue Capacity Share by Company (excluding Big 3)

5.2.7 The U.S. Tissue Capacity by Company Forecast



6. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategies)

6.1 The Procter & Gamble Company

6.2 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

6.3 Cascades Inc.

6.4 Clearwater Paper Corporation

6.5 Kruger Products L.P.

6.6 Hengan International Group Company Ltd.



