United States Tool Storage Products Market Report 2023-2028: Increasing Proliferation of DIY Activities and Demand for Lightweight Tool Storage Spearheading Growth

This report offers market size & forecast data for the tool storage products market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of tool storage products is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US tool storage products, including the US tool storage products market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

The US tool storage products market is growing significantly due to the increasing proliferation of DIY activities, growing demand for lightweight tool storage products, the proliferation of e-commerce, increasing number of new construction activities, affordability & availability of a wide range of tool storage products, and high demand for portable tool storage products.

The demand for pegboards is rising in commercial spaces as it is the easiest method to store tools. Space utilization and portability are the essential qualities of tool storage products. Plastic, cloth-based lightweight tool storage products are gaining traction in the US tool storage products market. Due to the increasing disposable income among the US population, the spending on DIY activities in residential spaces has increased. The application of keeping it inside vehicles is gaining traction in the US tool storage products market.

In the US tool storage products market, the demand for lightweight and portable products is rising significantly. Due to the growing automotive industry and continuous increase in the sale of light vehicles, the demand for portable toolboxes is expected to witness a staggering growth during the forecast period.

In the US, DIY activities have increased in residential spaces. Millennials are asking for lightweight tool storage products for DIY activities. Thus, manufacturers can take this opportunity to expand their customer base.

Stanley Black & Decker, Emerson, Apex Tool Group, Snap-on, Werner, and Techtronic Industries are the leading players with strong market penetration. Vendors such as Robert Bosch Stiftung, CQT Kennedy, Klein Tools, Stahlwille, Pure Fishing, Sortimo, BOXO, Trademark Global, Newell Brands, Festool, Myers Industries, and others are the other prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.

Plastic-based tool storage products demand is rising among professionals as it is a viable and fast approach to storing tools easily. It isn't easy to differentiate tool storage products in the US market, so manufacturers can take this as an opportunity and offer differentiated product ranges to increase customer loyalty.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present tool storage products market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker Emerson

Apex Tool Group

Snap-on

Werner

Techtronic Industries

Other Prominent Vendors

Robert Bosch Stiftung

CQT Kennedy

Klein Tools

Stahlwille

Pure Fishing

Sortimo

BOXO

Trademark Global

Newell Brands

Festool

Myers Industries

The Home Depot

Pull'R Holding Company

Sonic Tools

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS



SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Products Market Insights (2022-2028)

Tool Chests & Cabinets

Toolboxes

Others

End-User Market Insights (2022-2028)

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Vehicles

Distribution Channel Market Insights (2022-2028)

Offline

Online

Material Market Insights (2022-2028)

Steel

Plastic

Others

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of the US Tool Storage Products Market

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

APPENDIX

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

About

