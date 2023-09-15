United States Tool Storage Products Market Report 2023-2028: Increasing Proliferation of DIY Activities and Demand for Lightweight Tool Storage Spearheading Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

15 Sep, 2023, 14:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Tool Storage Products Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the tool storage products market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of tool storage products is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US tool storage products, including the US tool storage products market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

The US tool storage products market is growing significantly due to the increasing proliferation of DIY activities, growing demand for lightweight tool storage products, the proliferation of e-commerce, increasing number of new construction activities, affordability & availability of a wide range of tool storage products, and high demand for portable tool storage products.

The demand for pegboards is rising in commercial spaces as it is the easiest method to store tools. Space utilization and portability are the essential qualities of tool storage products. Plastic, cloth-based lightweight tool storage products are gaining traction in the US tool storage products market. Due to the increasing disposable income among the US population, the spending on DIY activities in residential spaces has increased. The application of keeping it inside vehicles is gaining traction in the US tool storage products market.

In the US tool storage products market, the demand for lightweight and portable products is rising significantly. Due to the growing automotive industry and continuous increase in the sale of light vehicles, the demand for portable toolboxes is expected to witness a staggering growth during the forecast period.

In the US, DIY activities have increased in residential spaces. Millennials are asking for lightweight tool storage products for DIY activities. Thus, manufacturers can take this opportunity to expand their customer base.

Stanley Black & Decker, Emerson, Apex Tool Group, Snap-on, Werner, and Techtronic Industries are the leading players with strong market penetration. Vendors such as Robert Bosch Stiftung, CQT Kennedy, Klein Tools, Stahlwille, Pure Fishing, Sortimo, BOXO, Trademark Global, Newell Brands, Festool, Myers Industries, and others are the other prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.

Plastic-based tool storage products demand is rising among professionals as it is a viable and fast approach to storing tools easily. It isn't easy to differentiate tool storage products in the US market, so manufacturers can take this as an opportunity and offer differentiated product ranges to increase customer loyalty.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present tool storage products market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

  • Stanley Black & Decker
  • Emerson
  • Apex Tool Group
  • Snap-on
  • Werner
  • Techtronic Industries

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Robert Bosch Stiftung
  • CQT Kennedy
  • Klein Tools
  • Stahlwille
  • Pure Fishing
  • Sortimo
  • BOXO
  • Trademark Global
  • Newell Brands
  • Festool
  • Myers Industries
  • The Home Depot
  • Pull'R Holding Company
  • Sonic Tools

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Products Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Tool Chests & Cabinets
  • Toolboxes

Others

End-User Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Industrial
  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Vehicles

Distribution Channel Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Offline
  • Online

Material Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Steel
  • Plastic
  • Others

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of the US Tool Storage Products Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

APPENDIX

  • Research Methodology
  • Abbreviations
  • About

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x95sj1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Europe Takes the Lead in the Global Metal Processing Machines Market, with Germany Pioneering the Charge: Key Insights and Dynamics Revealed

Global 5G Charging and Monetization Market Analysis Report 2023: Service Lifecycle Optimization Motivates Investments in Converged Charging Systems

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.