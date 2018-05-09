United States Traffic Network Appoints Richard Marks as Chief Operating Officer

"With the addition of Richard to our team, U.S. Traffic Network is positioned for continued growth and strategic improvements across the board," said Mr. Shulman. "Richard's deep industry knowledge and experience in the broadcast media and traffic sector makes him the ideal strategic addition to the team."

Mr. Marks has a long and storied history in the broadcast industry, with previous leadership roles at Westwood One Company and Shadow Broadcast Services/Metro Networks. Prior to joining USTN, Mr. Marks served as COO at Focus 360, a national radio network and digital sales company. In this role, he established partnerships for the first cloud-based programmatic buying platform for broadcast radio advertising, while reorganizing and streamlining operations. With his expertise in cross-functional management and strategic and tactical planning, Mr. Marks went on to launch his own consulting firm in 2008 and advised a wide range of broadcast media and content companies until April 2013.

"I look forward to leveraging my expertise working with a wide range of broadcast media companies to help USTN and will work to make smart, strategic moves for the Company to ensure a steady foundation that will allow for scalable growth well into the future," added Mr. Marks. "Ivan and his team are reinventing the way we think about the traffic business, and I am pleased to be a part of the next chapter."

*Headshot available upon request

About United States Traffic Network (USTN)

United States Traffic Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fair & Equal LLC, is the leading independent provider of broadcast traffic solutions in the United States. With expertise in collecting and disseminating traffic information in audio and video formats, USTN's products are used by more than 1,100 television and radio stations USTN's traffic solutions and in-house traffic gathering staff analyze real-time data from more than one hundred sources including road sensors, traffic cameras, and official accident and incident reports to help viewers save time, fuel, and frustration every day.

CONTACT:

Anne Donohoe

212.896.1265

adonohoe@kcsa.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-traffic-network-appoints-richard-marks-as-chief-operating-officer-300645174.html

SOURCE United States Traffic Network

Related Links

http://www.ustrafficnetwork.com

