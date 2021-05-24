United States Transformative Mega Trends Report 2021: In the Near Term, COVID-19 will be the Driving Force of Geopolitical Chaos
DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transformative Mega Trends in the United States through 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the complex intersections of social, education, work, political, economic, and urbanization trends set to converge in the next decade.
As these trends collide, businesses must prepare for a number of strategic imperatives. Key among these are geopolitical chaos, transformative mega trends, and internal challenges. In the near term, COVID-19 will be the driving force of geopolitical chaos, but as the decade marches on, we can expect to see continual political polarization, in which digital and income divides become more pronounced.
Social trends will be among the most influential transformative mega trends, with so many social shifts set to occur: the evolution of millennials, the rise of Gen Z, an expanding elderly demographic, the growth of Hispanic and Asian populations, and increasing digital divides.
Education will play a significant role as a transformative mega trend, led by the pupil cliff, pupil shifts, and the urgency of corporate reskilling. Last, businesses will face internal challenges as job automation and acceleration reconfigure the workforce.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Life in America
- Key Findings
- Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success
- Growth Drivers for Life in America
- Growth Restraints for Life in America
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Social Trends
- Millennials in the Prime of Adulthood
- Millennials: The Dominant Population Cohort
- Generation Z as Young Adults
- Digital Shifts in the Expanding Aging Population
- Women as Customers
- Hispanic Influence
- The Rise of Asian Immigration
- Income Distribution Widens
- Digital Disparity
- Declining Religion
- The Future of Family
3. Education Trends
- The Pupil Cliff
- The Pupil Shift
- Shifting Education Formats: Online Education Surges
- Shifting Education Formats: Enterprise Training Priority
- Shifting Education Formats: Personalized Education
- New Education Priorities: Technical Skills as Essential
- New Education Priorities: Social-Emotional Skills
- New Education Priorities: Life Skills and Workforce Prep
- New Education Priorities: Improving the ROI of Education
- New Education Priorities: Lifelong Education
- Converging Education Technology
- Converging Education Technology: PLCs
4. Future of Work
- Larger, Less Participatory Workforce
- Future Jobs in the US
- The Telecommuting Surge
- Job Automation = Job Transition
- The Future of Leisure Is Digital
5. Political Trends
- Political Polarization Scenarios
- The Future of the Conservative Supreme Court
- Key Initiatives from President Biden
- Political Disruptors
6. Urbanization Trends
- Urbanization - Overview and Findings
- Urbanization Trends - 5-to-10-year Trend Horizon
- Urbanization - Taxonomy of Key Subtrends
- Dispersed Population Density
- Southwest Leading Growth Trajectory
- Dueling Mega Regions
- City and State Growth in the South and West
- City Influence
- The Urban-Rural Shift
- The Urban-Rural Divide
7. Economic Trends
- Economic Trends - Overview and Findings
- Economic Trends - 5-to-10-year Trend Horizon
- Economic Trends - Taxonomy of Key Subtrends
- US Global Economic Standing Challenged
- GDP Dominated by Consumers
- Federal Spending Projections
- State Spending Projections
- Employment Recovery
- Notable Economic Policies
- Trade Dynamics
- Key Economic Risks
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- Growth Opportunity Levers
- Growth Opportunity - Workforce Transition Skills Training
- Growth Opportunity - Connected Living Solutions for the Elderly
- Growth Opportunity - Leisure Time Revolution
- Growth Opportunity - Connected Work
9. Next Steps
