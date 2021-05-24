United States Transformative Mega Trends Report 2021: In the Near Term, COVID-19 will be the Driving Force of Geopolitical Chaos

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transformative Mega Trends in the United States through 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the complex intersections of social, education, work, political, economic, and urbanization trends set to converge in the next decade.

As these trends collide, businesses must prepare for a number of strategic imperatives. Key among these are geopolitical chaos, transformative mega trends, and internal challenges. In the near term, COVID-19 will be the driving force of geopolitical chaos, but as the decade marches on, we can expect to see continual political polarization, in which digital and income divides become more pronounced.

Social trends will be among the most influential transformative mega trends, with so many social shifts set to occur: the evolution of millennials, the rise of Gen Z, an expanding elderly demographic, the growth of Hispanic and Asian populations, and increasing digital divides.

Education will play a significant role as a transformative mega trend, led by the pupil cliff, pupil shifts, and the urgency of corporate reskilling. Last, businesses will face internal challenges as job automation and acceleration reconfigure the workforce.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Life in America

Key Findings

Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success

Growth Drivers for Life in America

Growth Restraints for Life in America

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Social Trends

Millennials in the Prime of Adulthood

Millennials: The Dominant Population Cohort

Generation Z as Young Adults

Digital Shifts in the Expanding Aging Population

Women as Customers

Hispanic Influence

The Rise of Asian Immigration

Income Distribution Widens

Digital Disparity

Declining Religion

The Future of Family

3. Education Trends

The Pupil Cliff

The Pupil Shift

Shifting Education Formats: Online Education Surges

Shifting Education Formats: Enterprise Training Priority

Shifting Education Formats: Personalized Education

New Education Priorities: Technical Skills as Essential

New Education Priorities: Social-Emotional Skills

New Education Priorities: Life Skills and Workforce Prep

New Education Priorities: Improving the ROI of Education

New Education Priorities: Lifelong Education

Converging Education Technology

Converging Education Technology: PLCs

4. Future of Work

Larger, Less Participatory Workforce

Future Jobs in the US

The Telecommuting Surge

Job Automation = Job Transition

The Future of Leisure Is Digital

5. Political Trends

Political Polarization Scenarios

The Future of the Conservative Supreme Court

Key Initiatives from President Biden

Political Disruptors

6. Urbanization Trends

Urbanization - Overview and Findings

Urbanization Trends - 5-to-10-year Trend Horizon

Urbanization - Taxonomy of Key Subtrends

Dispersed Population Density

Southwest Leading Growth Trajectory

Dueling Mega Regions

City and State Growth in the South and West

City Influence

The Urban-Rural Shift

The Urban-Rural Divide

7. Economic Trends

Economic Trends - Overview and Findings

Economic Trends - 5-to-10-year Trend Horizon

Economic Trends - Taxonomy of Key Subtrends

US Global Economic Standing Challenged

GDP Dominated by Consumers

Federal Spending Projections

State Spending Projections

Employment Recovery

Notable Economic Policies

Trade Dynamics

Key Economic Risks

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Growth Opportunity Levers

Growth Opportunity - Workforce Transition Skills Training

Growth Opportunity - Connected Living Solutions for the Elderly

Growth Opportunity - Leisure Time Revolution

Growth Opportunity - Connected Work

9. Next Steps

