United States Transportation Services in Healthcare Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.52% by 2027 - Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising number of chronic diseases and lack of appropriate medical treatment is expected to aid the United States transportation service in healthcare market. Transportation plays a crucial role in the treatment of chronic diseases, which requires timely access to medical care and clinician visits.Chronic conditions mostly includes arthritis, cardiovascular disorders, cancer, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and diabetes amongst others.

The primary market participants in the United States Transportation Services in Healthcare market are CJ Medical Transportation, Crothall Healthcare, DHL International GmbH, Empress EMS, GMTcare, MTM, Inc., One Call, Patriot Medical Transport, Secure Transportation Company, Watts Healthcare, Xpress Non-Emergency Medical Transportation, Inc., and other market participants.

As stated by the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, six out of ten adults in the United States have a chronic disease and four out of ten tend to have two or more. The ageing population in the United States will further contribute to this factor, thus becoming one of the chief drivers for the transportation services in healthcare market.

However, high-cost emergency care services and dearth in skilled healthcare are factors critically impacting the transportation services in healthcare market growth. The collaboration of big pharmaceutical giants with on-demand startups is expected to propel the industry demand. There have been development recently, wherein, transportation firms are shifting nurses to patients for in-home vaccination. In March, 2017, American Medical Response, Inc. and Lyft, Inc. announced their partnership to offer non-emergency medical transportation services to patients. These services tend to be cheaper and reliable in nature than any other non-medical transportation modes. Such factors and trends is expected to assist the United States transportation services in healthcare market all the more in the future years.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of United States transportation services in healthcare market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and regional presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major regions situated in the United States region.

Key Findings of the Report:

Hospitals contribute significantly to patient care access and transportation barriers. The transportation services in healthcare market segment attributed to gain the highest penetration in the recent past and is expected to continue the same trend over the forecast period.

Ohio and Florida in 2019 and by 2020, the company wants to expand their reach to states such as California , Louisiana , North Carolina and Texas . The company primarily teamed up with healthcare entities situated in Michigan . The same includes Henry Ford and Beaumont . Another company named Roundtrip offers a product that duly helps the healthcare professionals such as social workers, nurses, care coordinators order rides for their patients in non-emergency situations. A company named GoRide plans to expand inandin 2019 and by 2020, the company wants to expand their reach to states such asand. The company primarily teamed up with healthcare entities situated in. The same includes Detroit Medical Center and. Another company named Roundtrip offers a product that duly helps the healthcare professionals such as social workers, nurses, care coordinators order rides for their patients in non-emergency situations.

The collaboration with healthcare entities and city partnerships will help the companies to scale up more quickly, thus filling the overall gaps for people with disabilities. The goal is to improve the transportation accessibility in the specified region and serve patients specifically facing mobility issues

United States Transportation Services in Healthcare Market

By Type

Medical Transportation

Medical Products



Incubator Transport



Mobile Treatment Services



Patient Transport

Non-Medical Transportation

Courier Services



Mailroom Services



Event Covers



Medical Repatriation Services

By End Users

Airport Shuttle

Hospitals

Medical Centers

Nursing Care Facilities

Private Paying Customers

By Region

Northeast

Midwest

West

South

