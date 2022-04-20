United States UAS Applications for Infrastructure Inspection and Construction Report 2022

DUBLIN, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US UAS Applications for Infrastructure Inspection and Construction Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on the impact of current events, such as the infrastructure bill and supply chain disruptions, on the US commercial unmanned aerial system (UAS) market for construction and infrastructure inspection applications.



Information has been garnered from existing reports and project material within the analyst's database, including technical papers, specialized magazines, seminars, and internet research. Senior consultants/industry analysts have interviewed original equipment suppliers, service providers, and other key industry participants involved with the commercial UAS market in the US. Primary research accounts for approximately 20% of the total research.



Research Highlights



This study highlights how the infrastructure bill will drive exponential growth for UAS platforms designed for applications in the construction sector. It identifies the importance of infrastructure construction and renewal for the US government and how federal investment directed to satisfy this need will be shaped by the current geopolitical tension with China, making US drone manufacturers one of the main beneficiaries.

In addition, technological innovations in artificial intelligence and autonomy in drone hardware will increase the incentives for construction companies to implement UAS solutions. It will reduce the costs needed to implement a drone program and make drones apt for complex operations, such as bridge inspections.



The current skilled labor shortage will increase the demand for drones as companies focus on labor-saving equipment. Restraints include the current chip shortage affecting supply chains worldwide that will stunt the production of enterprise UAS and a lack of clear policy regarding beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations, which would permit UAS applications to scale.

The report illustrates the importance of drones for this industry by listing several tasks that drones can perform more efficiently than traditional methods. It saves construction companies both time and labor costs and categorizes the different UAS programs that companies can use for UAS applications.



Research Benefits



The main objective of this research service is to help firms understand the various growth opportunities that arise as a result of these developments.

The report points out certain key opportunities that will benefit the most due to increased federal spending, including bridge, railway, and power line inspections, and how certain companies are already applying UAS applications for these areas. The research presented in the study is obtained from secondary and primary sources and combines quantitative and qualitative information.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on UAS Application for Infrastructure Inspection and Construction

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Purpose/Overview

Trends/Challenges

Representative Industry Participants

Types of Commercial UAS Platform Applications for Infrastructure Inspection and Construction Companies

Types of UAS Implementation Models for Infrastructure Inspection and Construction Companies

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Autonomous UAS Applications for Bridge Inspections

Growth Opportunity 2: UAS Applications for Railway Inspections

Growth Opportunity 3: UAS Applications for Power Line Construction and Inspection

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jt02w0

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets