United States Ultrasound Devices Market Set to Reach US$ 3.72 Billion by 2030, Driven by Technological Advancements and Increased Demand for Diagnostic Imaging

DUBLIN, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Ultrasound Devices Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States ultrasound devices market is experiencing significant growth and is projected to achieve a remarkable valuation of approximately US$ 3.72 billion by the year 2030,

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of various facets of the industry, spanning product trends, portability, applications, end-users, and major corporate developments within the sector. Ultrasound devices, known for their diverse applications in the medical field, are garnering substantial attention due to technological advancements and a heightened demand for non-invasive diagnostic methods.

Projected Market Growth and Drivers

With an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.19% from 2024 to 2030, the market is driven by an increased prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, alongside the accelerating utilization of ultrasound in various therapeutic applications. The ultrasound devices market stands out within the radiological imaging sphere due to its affordability, speed, and safety, given its non-reliance on ionizing radiation. Tailwinds boosting the market trajectory include innovations in ultrasound technology, expanded use in pain management, physical therapy, progressive product launches, and FDA approvals, positioning the devices as an indispensable tool for health practitioners across the United States.

Technological Innovations Influencing Market Dynamics

Technological advancements have played a pivotal role in shaping the ultrasound device market. Advancements like 3D and Doppler imaging have considerably enhanced the precision of diagnostic procedures. The market saw the introduction of novel innovations by leading industry players, particularly in therapeutic ultrasound, used in a growing number of medical applications such as pain relief and tissue healing.

Market Segmentation and Leading Segments

Diagnostics and Therapeutic Ultrasound: The market is segmented into two product categories, with therapeutic ultrasound expected to witness substantial growth.

The market is segmented into two product categories, with therapeutic ultrasound expected to witness substantial growth. Trolley/Cart-based and Compact/Handheld Devices: Trolley/cart-based ultrasound devices have garnered a significant market share due to versatility and superior imaging capabilities.

Trolley/cart-based ultrasound devices have garnered a significant market share due to versatility and superior imaging capabilities. Applications in Medical Practice: Ultrasound technology plays a critical role in various domains such as cardiology and general imaging, representing the largest application segments within the market.

Market Dominance by Hospitals

Hospitals are anticipated to maintain their lead as the primary end-users of ultrasound devices in the United States. The capacity for diverse applications in numerous medical departments, coupled with technological advancements in portable ultrasound, fortifies their position in the marketplace.

Key Industry Players and Developments

The market's competitive landscape features noteworthy companies such as GE Healthcare and Butterfly Network, among others. Recent developments include strategic acquisitions and the introduction of innovative imaging solutions enhancing ultrasound accessibility and efficiency. These moves by industry giants indicate sustained momentum and a commitment to improving healthcare outcomes through ultrasound technology.

Comprehensive Industry Outlook

In conclusion, the extensive report covers the various dimensions of the ultrasound device market in the United States, from broad market trends to detailed corporate analysis. It offers a thorough examination of the factors propelling the growth of the industry and lays out the current and future scenario, providing invaluable insights to stakeholders and decision-makers within the ultrasound technology landscape.

This detailed market analysis is an essential resource for understanding the intricacies of the ultrasound devices market, and for elucidating the opportunities that lie ahead in this dynamic industry.

Companies Mentioned

GE Healthcare

Healthcare Hologic Inc.

Butterfly Network

Hitachi Healthcare Americas

Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd

Hologic, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ienou8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets