United States Urgent Care Centers Market 2020-2025 Including COVID-19, POC Tests, Vaccines and Other Sales
The Market for Urgent Care Centers, is a detailed look at the current state of these healthcare outlets, including the number of locations, expected growth and revenues. Revenues in this report are segmented by the reason for visit to the UCC and are forecasted to 2025.
What is the Market for Urgent Care Centers? What Services are they Selling? Who is Selling Testing and Vaccine Products to Urgent Care?
This comprehensive report answers these questions, and more.
With approximately 10,000 locations across the country, urgent care clinics (UCCs), are an increasingly important of the U.S. health care marketplace. They offer walk-in care and a range of services, expanded hours and limited wait times. Urgent care centers are not new. There are many urgent care centers in operation 30 years or more. There are urgent care centers operating longer than the primary practices surrounding them. But in a sense, urgent care as it exists now is new in that the awareness and utilization of these centers increased greatly.
This has created a 20 billion-plus dollar market for urgent care in the U.S. The urgent care business model involves providing a full range of services of non-emergency acute care. UCCs differ from traditional physicians' offices with procedure rooms for lacerations and fractures, a radiology department for x-ray services, and a laboratory.
What distinguishes urgent care centers is that they are a walk in clinic offering extended hour access for acute illness and injury care that is either beyond the scope or availability of the typical primary care practice but offer less services than an emergency room would.
This report finds that while there is clear growth, there are also trends that will limit that growth. This report investigates these challenges, and also takes a look at the positive and negative effects of the COVID-19 on urgent care centers. The report will provide marketers and business planners with the important data they need on this emerging channel of business.
The analyst has covered the urgent care trend with estimates of its impact on IVD and imaging for a decade. This report includes projections of POC and other test sales as well as revenues earned by clinics themselves.
The urgent care clinic concept has shown potential to provide affordable, accessible and quality medical care to consumers who otherwise would have to wait hours, days, or even weeks for care. They also provide an alternative to costly, time-consuming emergency room care for sicknesses that could have been prevented if basic health care services had been available.
For example, a 2010 Health Affairs report pointed to cost saving potential, finding that up to 27% of emergency department cases could be seen in urgent care; such a transition would generate up to $4.4 billion in annual cost savings. A more recent white paper from the Urgent Care Association of America estimated that the cost savings of using urgent care centers versus emergency departments could amount to as high as about $18.5 billion per year.
Profiles of operators and market share is provided. As urgent care centers are an important target market for pharmaceutical and IVD companies, the market opportunity for these supplier companies is provided.
As part of its coverage, this report provides:
- COVID-19 Impact on Urgent Care
- COVID-19 Test Revenues to Urgent Care Centers and IVD Companies
- The Urgent Care Center Concept: Startup Costs, Staffing, Ownership
- Current Healthcare and Insurance Trends
- Number of Locations and Forecasts
- Key Trends in Urgent Care 2020
- Revenue Per Patient
- Competition and Saturation
- Seniors and Urgent Care
- COVID-19 Vaccines?
- Competition from New Venues
- Urgent Care Market Size by Type of Visit and Forecasts
- Supplier Sales to Urgent Care Centers
- Point-of-Care Tests
- Immunoassays and Clinical Chemistry
- Imaging Equipment
- Vaccines Sales to Urgent Care
- Company Profiling
- Major Players by Locations
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER ONE: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Urgent Care Location Growth
- Definition of Urgent Care
- The U.S. Healthcare Situation
- Urgent Care Centers Market
- Urgent Care Market 2013-2025
- Major Findings of the Report
- Scope and Methodology
CHAPTER TWO: INTRODUCTION
- Business Model
- Ownership by Type
- The Need for Alternatives
- High Cost of Care
- Inconsistent Quality of Care
- Delays to Treatment
- Patient Visits
- Revenue Per Patient
- Location Growth
CHAPTER THREE: URGENT CARE CENTER MARKET
- The Industry
- Urgent Care Center Sales Forecasts
- Competition
- FOUR: URGENT CARE CENTER SUPPLIERS
- POC Testing Sales to Urgent Cares
- The Industry
- POC Tests by Type
- Diabetes POC Testing
- HIV POC Testing
- Influenza POC Testing
- Pregnancy/Ovulation POC Testing
- Drugs of Abuse POC Testing
- Clinical Chemistries, Sales to Urgent Cares
- Vaccines, Vaccines Sales to Urgent Cares
- Diseases for Which Vaccines Are Available in the U.S., 2017
- Urgent Care Center Sales Forecasts
- COVID-19 Vaccines and Urgent Care Distribution
- Share of U.S. Vaccine Sales to Urgent Care Centers by Type of Vaccine
- Imaging Equipment
- X-Ray Equipment
- Computer Tomography (CT) Equipment
- Ultrasound
- U.S. Market for X-Ray, Ultrasound and CT Equipment, 2011-2021
CHAPTER FIVE: COMPANY PROFILES
- American Family Care
- Banner Health
- Bellin Health
- Care Now
- CareSpot
- City MD
- Doctors Care
- Fast Pace Care
- FastMed
- Hometown Urgent Care
- Intermountain Instacare
- MDNow
- MedExpress Urgent Care
- Next Care
- Patient First
- Physicians Immediate Care
- Urgent Team
- U.S. Healthworks
