United States (US) Department of Defense (DoD) Cybersecurity Contracting Study FY 2023 with Commentary Regarding Competitive Firms and Contracting Trends

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US DoD Cybersecurity Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The purpose of this study is to discuss the leading DoD cybersecurity contractors and technology areas of interest.
This research service focuses on the United States (US) Department of Defense (DoD) cybersecurity contracting information for research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; and services. The analyst has segmented contracting data by military department and overall leading firms. The data and insight provided are fiscal (FY) 2023 DoD contracting information.
The study outlines the top contractors and includes a variety of cybersecurity products and services. Contract awards data is an estimate drawn from DoD published information and does not include classified information. Contracts are awarded by a variety of organizations within each of the military departments. Segmentation and contracting estimates are made at the analyst's discretion.
The DoD cybersecurity market is mature and stable. This study will outline and provide commentary regarding competitive firms and contracting trends. The main goals are to understand the current state of the DoD cybersecurity competitive environment and point out both high-spending areas and opportunities to participate in the DoD cybersecurity market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Department of Defense Cybersecurity Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Purpose and Overview
- Representative Programs from the FY 2024 Budget Request
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Contracts by Department
- Contracts by Category
- Contracts by Type
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share
- Top 10 Cybersecurity Contractors
- Market Share Analysis
- Representative Cybersecurity Contractors
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Cybersecurity Research
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Cybersecurity Procurement
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Cybersecurity Operations and Maintenance
4. Conclusions and Future Outlook
