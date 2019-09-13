United States US DoD Budget Assessment Report 2020-2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US DoD Budget Assessment, 2020 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on the US DoD spending requests for research, development, test & evaluation (RDT&E), procurement, and operations & maintenance (O&M) categories. The analyst has segmented the budget request by military department, and 20 technology areas, such as aircraft, ships, ground vehicles and command & control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance (C4ISR).



The fiscal year 2020 Department of Defense (DoD) budget request outlined in this research is the third budget under the Trump administration. The DoD request for 2020 is notably higher than that of 2019 and may encounter opposition from both sides of the political aisle. This research details the defense departments and agency programs requests that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to enter the US defense market.



The research includes market drivers and restraints that shed light on some budget numbers and the importance of participating as a primary or subcontractor on a variety of defense projects and programs. The research assists in understanding the government's focus and the services it is likely to require in the future.



The research also provides information on contract activity for the 2018 calendar year. The contract activity encompasses Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force, and Joint Services contracts awarded, and lists the top 10 US DoD contractors. The base year for DoD budgets is 2018, and the market forecast is estimated from 2019 to 2024.



Research, new purchases, and services for computers, healthcare, and base operations support are included. Classified budget requests are included, but cannot be broken out into technology areas. Budget requests include base, overseas contingency operations (OCO), and emergency categories.



Products and services that are inherent in new-build tactical ground vehicles, ships, and aircraft platforms are included if distinctly specified by program or modification. Program funding and contract values do not always align year-to-year due to administrative costs, multiyear contracts, and technology used across segments. Program and contract segmentation, large multi-year contract assessment, and funding forecasts for 2019 and beyond are made at the analyst's discretion.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary - Key Predictions

Executive Summary - Market Overview

Executive Summary - Top Transformational Shifts Expected to Shape the Future of US DoD Budgets (2020 to 2024)

Market Engineering Measurements

Executive Summary - Top Trends for the US DoD Market

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Defense Technology Segmentation

Market Segmentation

Competitive Structure of the US DoD Market

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Drivers and Restraints - DoD Budget Assessment

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - DoD Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

DoD Top Line Budget Request for 2020

Forecast Discussion

Mega Trends - Long-term Trends Driving DoD Budgets

5. Competitive Overview - DoD Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top 10 DoD Contractors

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - US DoD 2020 Budget Assessment

Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for US DoD Product Providers

7. Budget Breakdown

2020 Budget by Department

2020 Budget by Appropriation

Total RDT&E, Procurement, and O&M Program Funding by Technology Area

2020 RDT&E Budget by Department

Top 10 RDT&E Programs

2020 O&M Budget by Department

Top 10 O&M Programs

2020 Procurement Budget by Department

Top 10 Procurement Programs

2020 Air Force Budget by Appropriation

Top 10 Air Force Programs

2020 Army Budget by Appropriation

Top 10 Army Programs

2020 Joint Program Budget by Appropriation

Top 10 Joint Programs

2020 Navy/Marines Budget by Appropriation

Top 10 Navy/Marines Programs

Representative Unfunded Priorities List Requests

8. The Last Word



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i3b3by



