United States Used Car Market & Volume Report 2020-2026 Featuring Penske Automotive, CarMax, Asbury Automotive Group, and AutoNation

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Used Car Market & Volume by Types (Sedan, SUV, Micro Van, Trailer, Motorcycle, Others), Size, Vehicle Age, Distribution Channels, Region, Pricing, and Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Used Car Market is forecasted to be more than US$ 885 Billion by the end of the year 2026.

The demand for used cars is high among consumers in the United States; this is due to favorable policies and changing consumer behavior. United States consumers have become more comfortable in buying a used car due to rising car inventories. The growth in the number of franchised and independent car dealers with a better deal and competitive price for cars is also attracting the Used Car Market in the United States.

Companies like Penske Automotive, CarMax, Asbury Automotive Group, and AutoNation are attracting used car consumers with aggressive advertisements, dedicated websites, lucrative offers, and additional facilities. All these growth factors are propelling the Used Car Market in the United States.

COVID-19 is boosting the Used Car Market in the United States

The used car market has been boosted from COVID-19 as people are avoiding mass transportation such as buses, trains, and even taxi services. Most of the consumers are buying used cars due to the sudden economic crisis created by this pandemic and saving money in an uncertain economy is the priority. The difference between the prices of the used car versus the new car plays the most significant role in this market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Key Challenges

5. United States Used Car Policy

6. United States Used Car Market

7. United States Used Car Units

8. Market Share - United States Used Car

8.1 By Types

8.2 By Size

8.3 By Vehicle Age

8.4 By Distribution channels

8.5 By Region

9. Type - United States Used Car Market

9.1 Passenger Car

9.2 Light Commercial Vehicle

9.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

10. Size - United States Used Car Market and Volume

10.1 Mid - Size Car

10.1.1 Market

10.1.2 Volume

10.2 Small Size Car

10.2.1 Market

10.2.2 Volume

10.3 Luxury Car

10.3.1 Market

10.3.2 Volume

11. Vehicle Age - United States Used Car Market

11.1 0- 3 Year old

11.2 4 - 8 Year old

11.3 9-10 Year old

11.4 > 10 year old

12. Distribution Channels - United States Used Car Market

12.1 Franchised

12.1.1 Market

12.1.2 Volume

12.2 Independent Car Dealers

12.2.1 Market

12.2.2 Volume

12.3 Others

12.3.1 Market

12.3.2 Volume

13. Region - United States Used Car Market

13.1 South East US

13.1.1 Market

13.1.2 Volume

13.2 South West US

13.2.1 Market

13.2.2 Volume

13.3 North East US

13.3.1 Market

13.3.2 Volume

13.4 Mid West US

13.4.1 Market

13.4.2 Volume

13.5 West US

13.5.1 Market

13.5.2 Volume

14. Merger & Acquisitions

15. Company Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Recent Development & Strategy

15.3 Revenue Analysis

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon.com Inc

Asbury Automotive Group Inc

AutoNation Inc

CarMax Inc

EBay Inc

Penske Automotive Group Inc

