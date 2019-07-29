United States Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Markets Report 2019 with Profiles of Wyndham Destinations, Marriott International, Apollo Global Management, Hilton Grand Vacations Company

DUBLIN, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market (2019-2023 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market (2019-2023 Edition) provides an in-depth analysis of the US vacation Ownership market with detailed analysis of market size on the basis of value and volume along with the comprehensive examination of each of the major segments of the market, namely, timeshare resorts and other timeshare units. A global analysis of the vacation ownership market has been included in the report in order to demonstrate the position of the US with respect to the global market.

The US vacation Ownership (timeshare) market witnessed an upsurge at a significant CAGR during the years spanning 2014-2018 and estimations are made that the market would rise through the forecast period 2019-2023.

The vacation ownership market is the major segment of the travel and tourism market, which can be segmented on the basis of the type of the timeshare properties into timeshare resorts and other timeshare units, which includes, privately-owned vacation homes, villas, cottages, apartments, condominiums and etc. Although other timeshare units account the largest market share, timeshare resorts are gaining momentum.

The major growth drivers for the US vacation ownership market are increasing the prominence of point-based vacation ownership, timeshare sales metrics, property purchasing preferences, perception, travel and tourism industry and high net worth individual population and wealth. Despite the market is governed by various growth drivers, there are certain challenges faced by the market such as the threat from third-party internet travel intermediaries, seasonality, dream vacation barriers, highly competitive environment and technical issues.

Some of the recent trends in the market include the scope of virtual and augmented reality in the timeshare industry, the rise in the vacation ownership households, inventory levels and the next generation of timeshare prospects.

The report provides a detailed competitive landscape for the market on the basis of some important metrics across the timeshare industry, the number of timeshare units in the US domestic markets and major transactions that occurred in the market during the period 2013-2017.

Growth of the overall US vacation ownership market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Wyndham Destinations (Formerly Wyndham Worldwide Corporation), Marriott International, Apollo Global Management (Diamond Resorts International) and Hilton Grand Vacation Company are some of the key players operating in the US vacation ownership market whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this section of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies have been provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Introduction to Vacation Ownership

2.2 Stages of Vacation Ownership Operations

2.3 Advantages of Vacation Ownership

2.4 Evolution of Vacation Ownership Market



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Vacation Ownership Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Vacation Ownership Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Vacation Ownership Market Value by Countries (The US and Rest of the World)



4. The US Market Analysis

4.1 The US Vacation Ownership Market: Value Analysis

4.1.1 The US Vacation Ownership Market by Value

4.1.2 The US Vacation Ownership Market Value by Revenue Source (Rental Revenue and Others)

4.1.3 The US Vacation Ownership Market Value by Rental Revenue

4.1.4 The US Vacation Ownership Market Value by Unit Average Price

4.1.5 The US Vacation Ownership Market by Unit Maintenance Fees per Interval

4.2 The US Vacation Ownership Market: Volume Analysis

4.2.1 The US Vacation Ownership Market by Volume

4.2.2 Physical Timeshare Units in the US by Number of Bedrooms

4.2.3 The US Vacation Ownership Market by Number of Resorts

4.2.4 Vacation Ownership Resorts in the US by Development Stage

4.2.5 The US Vacation Ownership Market by Resort Average Size

4.3 The US Vacation Ownership Market by Average Occupancy

4.4 The US Vacation Ownership Market by Region



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prominence of Point-Based Vacation Ownership

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Threat from Third Party Internet Travel Intermediaries

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Scope of Virtual and Augmented Reality in the Timeshare Industry



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Vacation Ownership Market: Competitive Landscape

6.1.1 Important Competitive Metrics across Timeshare

6.1.2 Number of Timeshare Units in the US Domestic Market owned by Different Companies

6.1.3 The US Vacation Ownership Market Companies Transactions



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Wyndham Destinations Inc. (Formerly Known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation)

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Marriott International, Inc.

7.3 Apollo Global Management (Diamond Resorts International)

7.4 Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wn1pfz

