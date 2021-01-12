United States Vaccine Market, Products and Pipeline, & Companies Report 2020-2026: Focus on Influenza, Retrovirus, Hepatitis, Polio, DTap, HIB, Pneumococcal Conjugate, Varicella, MMR and HPV)

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Vaccine Market By Type (Influenza, Retrovirus, Hepatitis, Polio, DTap, HIB, Pneumococcal Conjugate, Varicella, MMR and HPV), Products and Pipeline, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Vaccine Market is poised to reach US$ 11.4 Billion by 2026.



The average human life span has grown significantly primarily due to vaccination. Vaccines have transformed public health throughout the world, especially for children. In the United States, among the various diseases like Influenza, Rotavirus, Hepatitis (Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B), Polio, DTap, HIB, Pneumococcal conjugate, Varicella, MMR, and HPV, influenza is the most common viral infection. Quadrivalent is the most common flu vaccine in the United States, which was licensed in the year 2012.

Although influenza can catch anyone anytime in the year, usually it spreads between May to October. So in August National Immunization Awareness day is being celebrated to increase the awareness and the importance of vaccination in the nation. These immunization awareness and government initiatives have helped to prevent 2-3 million deaths annually according to the World Health Organisation. There is no other health intervention as simple, powerful, and cost-effective as a 'vaccine'.

In this report, we have studied key players like GlaxoSmithKline, plc, Merck & Co, Sanofi Pasteur, and Pfizer, Inc their trends and implication which has given these companies to view in a strategic way.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. United States Vaccine Analysis

5.1 Vaccine Market

5.2 Immunized Population

5.3 Doses of Vaccines Administered

6. Share Analysis

6.1 Market Share by Vaccine Type

6.2 Volume Share by Vaccine Type

7. Disease wise - Vaccines Market& Volume and Forecast

7.1 Influenza Vaccines Market & Types

7.1.1 Trivalent Flu Vaccine

7.1.2 Quadrivalent Flu Vaccine

7.1.3 Administered Doses

7.2 Rotavirus

7.2.1 Vaccines Market

7.2.2 Immunized Population (Infants)

7.2.3 Administered Doses

7.3 Hepatitis B

7.3.1 Vaccines Market

7.3.2 Immunized Population (Infants)

7.3.3 Administered Doses

7.3.4 Hepatitis A

7.4 Polio

7.4.1 Vaccines Market

7.4.2 Immunized Population (Infants + Children)

7.4.3 Administered Doses

7.5 DTaP

7.5.1 Vaccines Market

7.5.2 Immunized Population

7.5.3 Administered Doses

7.6 HIB

7.6.1 Vaccines Market

7.6.2 Immunized Population (Infants)

7.6.3 Administered Doses

7.7 Pneumococcal conjugate

7.7.1 Vaccines Market

7.7.2 Immunized Population (Infants)

7.7.3 Administered Doses

7.8 Varicella

7.8.1 Vaccines Market

7.8.2 Immunized Population (Infants + 4-6 years old)

7.8.3 Administered Doses

7.9 MMR

7.9.1 Vaccines Market

7.9.2 Immunized Population (Infants + 4-6 years old)

7.9.3 Administered Doses

7.10 HPV

7.10.1 Vaccines Market

7.10.2 Immunized Population (Immunized Girl)

7.10.3 Administered Doses

8. Vaccines - Products and Pipeline

8.1 GlaxoSmithKline, plc

8.2 Merck & Co

8.3 Sanofi Pasteur

8.4 Pfizer, Inc.

9. Top Mergers and Acquisitions in the Vaccine Industry

10. Key Players

10.1 GlaxoSmithKline, plc.'s Vaccines Sales

10.2 Merck & Co. Vaccines Sales

10.3 Sanofi Pasteur's Vaccines Sales

10.4 Pfizer, Inc.'s Vaccines Sales

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n41qdm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

