United States Value-based Care (VBC) Market Report 2021: Assessment on Which Key Technologies to Prioritize in the VBC Ecosystem

Dec 10, 2021, 12:30 ET
The "US Value-based Care: Trends & Business Implications for Medical Device Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study focuses on providing a detailed strategic implementation playbook for MedTech vendors to better approach the VBC requirement of different stakeholders as well as provide insights into assessment on which key technologies to prioritize in the VBC ecosystem.
Value-based care (VBC) model aims at providing better outcome and care quality to patients in a cost-effective manner. The revenue risk and incentive for providing better value could be shared between multiple stakeholders including payers, healthcare providers, medical technology participants, and others.
The study also helps the MedTech participants to understand the key expectations from VBC partners, and how to best align their capabilities to meet this requirement. Strong growth opportunities exist in remote patient management, hospital at home, and value-based procurement.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the desired characteristics of MedTech participants, and how are they focusing on developing those capabilities?
- What are the varied requirements of different stakeholders in VBC, and what should be MedTech participants' approaches to best align with these requirements?
- What will be the impact of VBC on demand from different health provider customer segments and the calls to action for MedTech participants?
- How will the adoption and spending on different medical technology areas be affected in the shift toward value-based care ecosystem?
- What are key high potential short- and long-term growth opportunities for MedTech participants?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on VBC MedTech
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- How will Value be Defined in the Future?
3. Mapping Key Stakeholder Requirements & MedTech Strategic Implication
- Addressing Unique Requirements for Key VBC Stakeholders
- Provider Requirements & MedTech Strategic Implications
- Payer Requirements & MedTech Strategic Implications
- Patient Requirements & MedTech Strategic Implications
- Ancillary Participant Requirements & MedTech Strategic Implications
4. Strategic Focus Assessment by Technology
- VBC Impact Assessment by Technology
- VBC Impact Assessment by Technology, Imaging
- VBC Impact Assessment by Technology, Ultrasound
- VBC Impact Assessment by Technology, Patient Monitoring
- VBC Impact Assessment by Technology, Ventilators
- VBC Impact Assessment by Technology, Healthcare IT
- VBC Impact Assessment by Technology, Radiotherapy
- VBC Impact Assessment by Technology, Clinical Laboratory Equipment/Services (Precision Diagnostics)
- VBC Impact Assessment by Technology, Neonatal Incubators
5. Aligning for Value-based Partnership
- Superior Technology and Technical Support Still the Most Sought after MedTech Partner Attributes
- Most Important Factors for MedTech Partner Strategic Alignment
- Most Important In-demand MedTech Services for Hospitals
- VBC to Provide Opportunity for Cross-Stakeholder Collaborations
- Key Capabilities for MedTech Participants to Focus on in a Value-based Economy
- Customer Segmentation Impact Comparison by Type
- Solution Prioritization to Align with Provider Requirements
- Case Example - Medtronic Care Management Service
- Case Example - Philips e-ICU
6. Growth Opportunity Universe, Value-based Care in MedTech
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Enhancing Remote Management Capabilities for Optimizing Value-based Care Delivery
- Call to Action - Gear up for Increased Clinical Demand
- Call to Action - Promote Awareness and Usage among Primary Care Physicians
- Call to Action - Optimizing Individual Components for Better Customer Value
- Call to Action - Leveraging RPM to Play a Crucial Role in Population Health Management
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Leveraging Hospital at Home Model for Improved Market Penetration
- Call to Action - Emphasis on Solution Creation to Create Value across the Equation
- Call to Action - Individual Implementation Success Factors to be Evaluated for New Solution (Product/Service) Opportunity
- Call to Action - Focus on Further Expanding Hospital at Home Opportunity
- Growth Opportunity 3 - VBC Procurement Strategies for Long-term Partnership Focused on Customer Engagement
- Call to Action - Optimize the Value Analysis Approach to Procurement
7. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Medtronic
- Philips
