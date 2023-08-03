United States Walk-in Bathtubs Market Insights Report 2023-2028: Assisting Mobility with Safety, Hospitality Boom, & Increasing Luxurious Lifestyles Presents Opportunities

News provided by

Research and Markets

03 Aug, 2023, 19:30 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Walk-in Bathtubs Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US walk-in bathtubs market was valued at $757.26 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $941.61 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.70% during the forecast period.

This report presents a comprehensive analysis of the US walk-in bathtubs market, providing valuable insights into its size, forecast, and industry trends. Walk-in bathtubs serve a crucial purpose in assisting individuals with mobility issues, offering safety features like handlebars and footholds to prevent falls and slips.

The report examines various market dynamics for 2023-2028, including growth enablers, restraints, and trends, offering a holistic view of the demand and supply aspects of the market. As the standard of living and spending capacity of US consumers rise, the demand for bathtubs has grown significantly, especially in the hospitality industry.

With the tourism industry experiencing a post-pandemic boom, the need for walk-in bathtubs in the hospitality sector is on the rise, driving traction in the US market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • The US walk-in bathtub market is growing significantly due to increasing demand for bath therapies, custom bathtubs, technological advancements, spa centers, hospitality industry expansion, bathroom renovations & home remodeling activities, smart cities, and a growing geriatric & bariatric population.
  • In the combo segment of the walk-in bathtubs market, people prefer to buy grab handles, anti-slip surface coatings, and LED lighting.
  • The rising number of arthritis and musculoskeletal diseases drives the demand for walk-in bathtubs as it gives more relaxation.
  • Due to technological innovations and rising demand for IoT products, therapy-based walk-in bathtubs are gaining traction in the market.
  • Kohler, LIXIL, Investindustrial, SWCORP, Ella's Bubbles, and ARIEL are the leading players with strong market penetration. Vendors such as Bathing Safety, AmeriGlide, SanSpa Five Star, BOCA Walk-In Tubs, Independent Home, Hydro Dimensions, BCI Acrylic, Safe Step Walk-In Tub, Leaf Home Safety Solutions, and others are the prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.
  • Due to the increasingly luxurious lifestyle among the US people, companies are adopting various initiatives, including push strategies and lifetime free services, to drive the US walk-in bathtubs market during the forecast period.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

68

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$0.76 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$0.94 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

3.6 %

Regions Covered

United States

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

  • Kohler Co.
  • LIXIL Corporation
  • Investindustrial
  • SWCORP
  • ARIEL
  • Ella's Bubbles, LLC

Other Prominent Vendors

  • UNIVERSAL TUBS
  • Bathing Safety
  • AmeriGlide
  • SanSpa Five Star
  • BOCA Walk-In Tubs
  • Independent Home
  • Hydro Dimensions
  • BCI Acrylic
  • Safe Step Walk-In Tub
  • Leaf Home Safety Solutions
  • Safety Bath
  • Lifetime Walk-In Bathtubs
  • Best Buy
  • TheraTub Inc.

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Traditional Soaker
  • Combo
  • Therapy-Based
  • Specialty

Design Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Embedded
  • Independent

Application Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Household
  • Commercial

Distribution Channel Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Offline Store
  • Online Store

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of the US Walk-in Bathtubs Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jgjir4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States Nurse Call Systems Market Insights, 2023-2028 - Wireless Systems Witness High Demand with 44.78% Market Share, Driven by Integration, Reduced Costs and Patient Mobility

USA Sportswear Industry Customer Survey 2023: Delivering Exceptional Customer Experience - The Power of Consumer Insights

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.