United States Water Filter Market Insights Report 2023-2028: Sustainability Drives Change, E-Commerce Dominance Shifting the Landscape

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Water Filter Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The reports offer insights into the U.S. water filter market, valued at USD 3.77 billion in 2022, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.05% from 2022 to 2028.

The U.S. water filter market has significantly transformed distribution channels, with a notable shift towards online platforms. American consumers increasingly rely on e-commerce channels to explore, compare, and purchase water filtration products due to the convenience of online shopping and the ability to access user reviews and recommendations. This transition has also prompted market players to adopt eco-friendly packaging solutions, aligning with growing sustainability concerns in the U.S.

The U.S. water filter market has a diverse range of application segments. These include water dispensers, home water filtration systems, appliances like washing machines and refrigerators, water softening solutions, and specialized filtration products. Each of these segments caters to distinct consumer needs and preferences. For instance, whole-house water filtration systems are gaining popularity among consumers seeking comprehensive water treatment solutions, while point-of-use filters and countertop devices address specific water quality concerns.

The single and dual-stage media filters segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period. Single-stage filters are a key segment, providing cost-effective solutions for residential and industrial use. Dual-stage filters gain popularity as consumers prioritize water quality and safety.

The demand for water dispensers with integrated filtration systems has been steadily increasing compared to home water filtration and water softening on the application of the water filter market. Consumers are drawn to the convenience of having access to purified drinking water at their fingertips. The residential end-user segment is seeing steady growth in the U.S. water filter market compared to the commercial sector because health-conscious consumers in the U.S. are increasingly investing in residential water filtration systems to ensure access to clean and safe drinking water.

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS



SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST

Media Type (Revenue)

Single & dual stage

Cartridges

Multimedia

Application (Revenue)

Water Dispenser

Home water filtration

Washing Machine and Refrigerator

Water Softening

Others

Distribution (Revenue)

Online

Offline

End-users (Revenue)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of the U.S. Water Filters Market

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

VENDOR LIST



Key vendors

Danaher

DuPont

Pentair

Veolia

MANN+HUMMEL

Other Prominent Players

A.O. Smith

3M

Evoqua Water Technologies

Culligan

LifeStraw

APEC Water Systems

L.G. Corporation

Panasonic Group

Haier Group

Amway Corporation

Paragon Water

Apex

Watts

US Water Systems

Shelco Filters

Amiad Water Systems

Omnipure

Spiral Water Technologies

AmeriWater

Crystal Quest

BRITA

BWT

Honeywell

Nephros

Whirlpool

Ecolab

Clear Water Concepts

Clean Liquid Systems

Carbon Block Technology

Amana

Rusco

Filtra Systems

