United States Water Filter Market Insights Report 2023-2028: Sustainability Drives Change, E-Commerce Dominance Shifting the Landscape

News provided by

Research and Markets

21 Feb, 2024, 20:30 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Water Filter Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The reports offer insights into the U.S. water filter market, valued at USD 3.77 billion in 2022, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.05% from 2022 to 2028.

The U.S. water filter market has significantly transformed distribution channels, with a notable shift towards online platforms. American consumers increasingly rely on e-commerce channels to explore, compare, and purchase water filtration products due to the convenience of online shopping and the ability to access user reviews and recommendations. This transition has also prompted market players to adopt eco-friendly packaging solutions, aligning with growing sustainability concerns in the U.S.

The U.S. water filter market has a diverse range of application segments. These include water dispensers, home water filtration systems, appliances like washing machines and refrigerators, water softening solutions, and specialized filtration products. Each of these segments caters to distinct consumer needs and preferences. For instance, whole-house water filtration systems are gaining popularity among consumers seeking comprehensive water treatment solutions, while point-of-use filters and countertop devices address specific water quality concerns.

The single and dual-stage media filters segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period. Single-stage filters are a key segment, providing cost-effective solutions for residential and industrial use. Dual-stage filters gain popularity as consumers prioritize water quality and safety.

The demand for water dispensers with integrated filtration systems has been steadily increasing compared to home water filtration and water softening on the application of the water filter market. Consumers are drawn to the convenience of having access to purified drinking water at their fingertips. The residential end-user segment is seeing steady growth in the U.S. water filter market compared to the commercial sector because health-conscious consumers in the U.S. are increasingly investing in residential water filtration systems to ensure access to clean and safe drinking water.

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST

Media Type (Revenue)

  • Single & dual stage
  • Cartridges
  • Multimedia

Application (Revenue)

  • Water Dispenser
  • Home water filtration
  • Washing Machine and Refrigerator
  • Water Softening
  • Others

Distribution (Revenue)

  • Online
  • Offline

End-users (Revenue)

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of the U.S. Water Filters Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

VENDOR LIST

Key vendors

  • Danaher
  • DuPont
  • Pentair
  • Veolia
  • MANN+HUMMEL

Other Prominent Players

  • A.O. Smith
  • 3M
  • Evoqua Water Technologies
  • Culligan
  • LifeStraw
  • APEC Water Systems
  • L.G. Corporation
  • Panasonic Group
  • Haier Group
  • Amway Corporation
  • Paragon Water
  • Apex
  • Watts
  • US Water Systems
  • Shelco Filters
  • Amiad Water Systems
  • Omnipure
  • Spiral Water Technologies
  • AmeriWater
  • Crystal Quest
  • BRITA
  • BWT
  • Honeywell
  • Nephros
  • Whirlpool
  • Ecolab
  • Clear Water Concepts
  • Clean Liquid Systems
  • Carbon Block Technology
  • Amana
  • Rusco
  • Filtra Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8hj0er

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Bus Rapid Transit System Global Market Report 2024 - Market Poised for Strong Growth Amid Smart City Initiatives and Climate Change Mitigation Efforts

Bus Rapid Transit System Global Market Report 2024 - Market Poised for Strong Growth Amid Smart City Initiatives and Climate Change Mitigation Efforts

The "Bus Rapid Transit System Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The bus rapid transit system market...
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market to Reach $29.95 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Advances in Therapy and Diagnostics

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market to Reach $29.95 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Advances in Therapy and Diagnostics

The "Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The latest research report on ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Water Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.