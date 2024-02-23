United States Wedding Management Market Report 2024-2029: Market Forecast to Reach $7.69 Billion by 2029, Growing at a CAGR of 1.5%

The US wedding management market was valued at $7.03 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $7.69 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 1.50% during the forecast period.

The US wedding management market is growing significantly due to the growing popularity of destination weddings, rising awareness about green weddings, increasing demand for personalized weddings, growing demand for improving guest experience, growing popularity of online booking, growing popularity of full management service, rising number of weddings, the busy lifestyle of working people, and technology on the rise of wedding management. Destination weddings are becoming more popular among the millennial couples. Couples are spending more on such weddings to gain a memorable and unique experience. This will drive the demand for the wedding management market in the US during the forecast period.

Bustle Events, Colin Cowie Lifestyle, David Tutera Events, Easton Events, Grit & Grace Inc, Haute Fetes, Jennifer Matteo Event Planning, Jove Meyer, Laurie Arons Special Events, LUXE Atlanta Events, Mae&Co Creative, Michael Russo Events, Mindy Rice Events, Mindy Weiss Party Consultants, Orange Blossom Special Event, Oren Co, Rafanelli Events, ROQUE Events, Sacks Productions, and Simple Troy are the prominent vendors and have intense market penetration.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the wedding management market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of wedding management is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of US wedding management, including the US wedding management market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present wedding management market and its market dynamics for 2024-2029 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

Budget Market Insights

  • High
  • Medium
  • Low

Management Market Insights

  • Full Management
  • Partial Management

Wedding Market Insights

  • Traditional Wedding
  • Destination Wedding

Booking Market Insights

  • Online Booking
  • Offline Booking

  • Bustle Events
  • Colin Cowie Lifestyle
  • David Tutera Events
  • Easton Events
  • Grit & Grace Inc
  • Haute Fetes
  • Jennifer Matteo Event Planning
  • Jove Meyer
  • Laurie Arons Special Events
  • LUXE Atlanta Events
  • Mae&Co Creative
  • Michael Russo Events
  • Mindy Rice Events
  • Mindy Weiss Party Consultants
  • Orange Blossom Special Event
  • OREN CO
  • Rafanelli Events
  • ROQUE Events
  • Sacks Productions
  • Simple Troy
  • Alison Bryan Destinations
  • Alison Events
  • Ann Travis Events
  • Array Creative Design
  • Ashley Smith Events
  • Bash Please
  • Beth Helmstetter
  • Chanda Daniels
  • Coda's Events
  • Detailed Touch Events
  • Details Details
  • Details, Darling
  • Le Petite Prive
  • Lynden Lane Co.
  • Pearl Weddings
  • Shannon Leahy Events
  • Wild Heart Events

