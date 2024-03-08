United States Weight Loss Market Report 2024 - Total Market Grew to Historic Peak of $90 Billion in 2023, with Soaring Sales of GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs

DUBLIN, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Weight Loss Market: 2024 Status Report & Forecast" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a wrap-up of 2023 performance for the U.S. weight loss market during the obesity drugs market explosion and a forecast for 2024. The value of the total market is estimated to have grown to a historic peak of $90 billion in 2023, boosted by soaring sales of the popular prescription GLP-1 weight loss drugs. This is a paradigm shift to medical programs, and a major challenge for competing commercial diet companies, which lost $1 billion in revenues since 2022.

GLP-1 drugs are a game changer in terms of the number of medications now on the market, plus others to come in the next several years. They have affected dieter behavior and how commercial diet companies operate. Nearly all non-medical segments of the market have felt the pain of declining sales, and 26,500 weight loss coaches have lost their jobs. However, more physicians are adding weight loss to their practices, bariatric surgeries are hitting new highs, and caseloads/revenues at medical weight loss franchises and at bariatricians are growing.

The report includes in-depth analyses of: 2020-2023 market/revenue performance, recent competitor and market developments, current dieter trends, diet company advertising spending, and a new analysis of the number and salaries of weight loss coaches in the industry. Special emphasis and analysis on the obesity drugs market, risks, what could derail the market, and why there is a wild west environment emerging - problems with using cheaper compounded drugs that are not FDA-approved.

Individual Status Reports and the Effects of the obesity drugs boom on Operations and revenues, for all major weight loss market segments, diet soft drinks, artificial sweeteners, health clubs industry, commercial weight loss chains, retail meal replacements, and retail appetite suppressants, medical programs (physicians, hospitals/clinic programs, prescription diet drugs, bariatrician, weight loss surgeries), and low-calorie dinner entrees.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview: Weight Loss Market Size & Market Segments

Summary: size of the total U.S. weight loss market, by segment: 2016 to 2023

Top diet trends of 2023 (intermittent fasting, GOLO diet, Paleo, Keto, plant based, etc.), Top diet plans of 2024 (U.S. News, Forbes rankings)

The major market and company developments of 2023

Marketdata's 2024 market forecasts and $ size for each segment of the weight loss market

Effects of the pandemic and the obesity drugs boom on the market

Weight Loss Market Advertising & Marketing Spending, by diet companies, drug mfrs. (Noom, WW, NutriSystem, GOLO)

Health Clubs Industry

Status Report of U.S. Health Clubs Industry - no. of facilities, IHRSA estimates of lost revenues, companies filing for bankruptcy,

List of industry key metrics

Effects of the pandemic: discussion

2020 -2023 industry performance, $ revenues, challenges & opportunities

2024 Marketdata Forecast: $ size of the market, growth segments, outlook

Commercial Weight Loss Programs

Summary: effects of the obesity drugs boom on commercial diet firms, revenues lost

Major Developments of 2023

Staff Downsizing - 26,500 weight loss coaching jobs lost, coaches avg. salaries, no. of Coaches employed by company

Full-year 2023 sales/performance for the major firms (WW, NutriSystem, Jenny Craig , Medifast, Profile by Sanford)

, Medifast, Profile by Sanford) Major segment developments since 2019

Key metrics for average brick & mortar retail weight loss centers

2020 -2023 market segment performance, $ value of the market

2024 Marketdata Forecast: $ size of the commercial programs market

Company Status Reports/Outlooks, 2023 performance & developments & current outlook. Marketdata commentary on their actions & strategies

WW International

Jenny Craig

NutriSystem

Medifast

Profile by Sanford

Medical Weight Loss Programs

Summary: - 2023 Status Report & Summary for all medical programs segment, a mix of types of medical weight loss programs

Discussion of how the pandemic affected operations of the hospital, MD, and clinics' weight loss programs, shift to virtual delivery, telemedicine

The Weight Loss (bariatric) Surgery Market

Analysis - no. of surgeries, 2023-2024 forecasts

Discussion of how the obesity drugs market has affected surgeries

2021 -2023 market segment performance, $ value of the market

2024 Marketdata Forecast: $ size of the market

The Diet Drugs Market

Discussion of a paradigm shift in the market, fueled by skyrocketing sales of Novo Nordisk's Ozempic, Saxenda, Wegovy, Mounjaro, Zepbound by Lilly

Discussion of drug prices, affordability by consumers, insurance vs. out-of-pocket, drug shortages, use of compounded Semaglutide, no. of prescriptions written, usage of older obesity drugs that are more affordable.

Discussion: problems with compounding pharmacy products, risks, use by medical spas

New drugs under development, market growth outlook, possible factors inhibiting growth

2020 -2023 Rx obesity drugs market performance, sales, growth

2024 Marketdata Forecast: $ size of the market

Hospital & Clinic Chains, MD programs

Summary & discussion, growth for regional medical weight loss chains/franchises, status report for Lindora Clinics, HMR

2021 -2023 market segment performance, $ market size

2024 Marketdata Forecast: $ size of the market

Bariatricians (obesity specialists) Programs

Summary & discussion: increase in caseloads, revenues, OAM membership, how the growth of obesity meds has affected the profession and practices

Interview with the President of the Obesity Medicine Association and a bariatric practice consultant

2023 $ value, 2024 Marketdata Forecast: $ size of the market

Retail Meal Replacements & Appetite Suppressants Market

Status Report of the market: background for OTC diet pills, meal replacements, relative strength of each product, popularity with dieters, major brands

Meal Replacements

Analysis: spike in sales during the pandemic, why these products are so popular among consumers, medical and MLM weight loss providers

2020 -2023 market segment sales performance, why sales are falling due to obesity

Drugs competition, data from Nutrition Business Journal

Media Radar advertising spend data for GOLO, estimated revenues

2024 Marketdata Forecast

OTC weight loss supplements/diet pills

Analysis of market, headwinds, List of top producers, legal actions by 3 states to curtail sales to minors

2020 -2023 market segment sales performance, the rise of GOLO

2024 Marketdata Forecast

2022-2023 Company Profiles and sales performance, company outlooks

Slim-Fast (Glanbia plc)

Herbalife

Simply Good Foods (incl. Atkins Nutritionals)

Virtual Dieting - Weight Loss Apps

Summary & discussion of their appeal

Company Profile: Noom - company description, history, strategy, revenues, growth, problems, Noom enters the diet drugs market (Noom Clinical)

The Diet Soft Drinks & Artificial Sweeteners Market

The Diet Soft Drinks Market

Status Report: the move to zero sugar, diet's share of all carbonated soft drinks, findings of Beverage Industry, Beverage Digest: trends in flavors, packaging, pricing, consumer behavior.

2020 -2023 market segment performance

2024 Marketdata Forecast

The Artificial Sweeteners Market

Summary: Market closely related to diet soft drink consumption

2024 Marketdata Forecast

Frozen Diet Dinner Entrees & Low-cal Foods Market

Definition of "diet" foods, discussion of dinner entrees, the major brands

Status Report: Reasons for the recent growth of frozen foods (healthy eating, convenience, Use by younger consumers) discussion, effects of the pandemic on usage, findings of Supermarket News, America, Frozen Food Institute, National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association

2020 -2023 market segment sales performance

2024 Marketdata Forecast

Reference Directory of Industry Sources

List/contacts for trade associations, trade journals, and market analysts



