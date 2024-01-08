United States Work From Home Furniture Market 2018-2028: Market Projected to Experience CAGR of 9% with Focus on Ergonomics and Sustainability

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Work From Home Furniture Market, By Region, By Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a recent market study, the United States Work From Home Furniture Market has been observed to witness substantial growth, reflecting the dynamic shift of the American workforce towards remote working environments.

According to the study, the market, which was valued at USD 2743.65 million in 2022, is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.21% through to 2028. This growth trajectory points to an increased demand for ergonomic and sustainable home office furniture as telecommuting establishes itself more permanently in the professional landscape.

The market's notable expansion is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of remote work arrangements, accelerated by the global pandemic. As a result, consumers have been investing in home office furniture that promotes both productivity and health.

Key product segments capturing the attention of remote workers include ergonomic chairs with adjustable features, standing desks, and clever storage solutions—all tailored for comfort and functionality. The southern region of the United States, characterized by lower living costs and spacious home environments, has become a key market, drawing attention with its robust demand for work-from-home furniture solutions.

An increasing number of manufacturers are incorporating technological innovations and eco-friendly practices into their furniture designs to keep up with the trends of sustainability and technology integration. For instance, ergonomic chairs and desks are being offered with built-in charging stations, while materials such as FSC-certified wood and recycled plastics are becoming more common in production processes, reflecting environmental stewardship.

E-commerce platforms continue to dominate the sales channel landscape, offering consumers the convenience to explore and purchase a wide array of home office furniture from the comfort of their homes. The comprehensive virtual shopping experience, complete with elaborate product catalogs and customer reviews, underpins the online segment's impressive growth within the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis of various market segments, including type insights where products like cabinets show robust growth due to the demand for organization in home offices. It also explores regional insights, with the southern United States leading in consumption, owing greatly to its favorable manufacturing and distribution climate.

Lastly, the study presents a competitive landscape highlighting the variety of players within the United States Work From Home Furniture market. With detailed company profiles, the analysis illuminates the strategies of the major market players and their responses to the industry trends.

As the concept of workplace undergoes a radical transformation, the United States Work From Home Furniture industry is positioned to address the challenges of ergonomics, health, and sustainability, paving the way for innovative solutions that serve an increasingly remote workforce.

Segmental Insights and Regional Dominance Elevate Market Potential

Segmented by type, material, sales channel, and region, the market reflects a diversity of offerings that cater to the specific needs of remote workers.

The southern region of the United States emerges as the leading region within the market, demonstrating a strong demand for quality work-from-home furniture embedded in a sustainable manufacturing ethos.

Online sales channels continue to outpace other avenues, facilitating growth through convenience and an extensive selection that aligns with contemporary consumer behaviors.

The continued adoption of work-from-home arrangements is creating myriad opportunities within the furniture industry to innovate and grow, as these industry trends and forecasts indicate a steadfast move towards optimizing remote work environments.

Report Scope:

In this report, the United States Work From Home Furniture market has been segmented into the following categories:

United States Work From Home Furniture Market, By Type:

Chair

Desk

Cabinet

Ottoman

Pouffe

Other

United States Work From Home Furniture Market, By Material:

Wood

Plastic

Metal

Others

United States Work From Home Furniture Market, By Sales Channel:

Furniture Outlets

Institutional Sales

Online

Others

United States Work From Home Furniture Market, By Region:

South

West

Mid-West

North-East

Competitive Landscape

Detailed analysis of the following major companies:

Steelcase

Herman Miller

HNI

Knoll

Kimball International

Haworth

Teknion Corporation

IKEA North America Services.

Ashley Furniture Industries

Hickory Furniture Mart

