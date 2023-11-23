United States Wound Biologics Market Report 2023: Biological Skin Substitutes Dominate with 61.45% Share - Forecasts to 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 Nov, 2023, 12:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Wound Biologics Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US wound biologics market was valued at $630.00 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $1,214.92 million with a CAGR of 11.57% to 2028

This report offers market size & forecast data for the wound biologics market in the US. The revenue generated from product offerings is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US wound biologics market, including the US wound biologics market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

The market is witnessing growth driven by the increasing incidence of acute and chronic wounds, primarily attributed to factors like diabetes, surgical procedures, burns, and traumatic injuries. Additionally, the widespread adoption of advanced wound biologic products contributes to this expansion.

In 2022, the product segment dominated by Biological Skin Substitutes held a substantial market share of 61.45%. This category is projected to maintain robust growth with a 11.29% CAGR during the forecast period. The escalating demand for advanced biological skin substitutes is driven by the rising occurrence of chronic wounds, especially among the growing population.

Specialty wound care clinics outperformed other segments in 2022, securing a dominant market share of 65.87%. These clinics are expected to sustain their dominance, exhibiting a significant 11.91% CAGR during the forecast period. Their widespread presence across the United States contributes to this leadership position.

In 2022, the chronic wounds segment captured a substantial market share of 52.54%. It is anticipated to continue growing at a noteworthy CAGR of 12.08% throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing incidence of diabetes and obesity, coupled with the rising geriatric population, are key drivers behind the surge in chronic wound cases in the US.

Key players like Avita Medical, Organogenesis, Smith+Nephew, Vericel, and Orthofix hold prominent positions in the US wound biologics market. These industry leaders focus on strategic acquisitions and collaborations with emerging players to enter the wound biologics market, thereby gaining access to commercially launched products.

The study provides a comprehensive overview of the current state of the wound biologics market, along with its market dynamics for the period of 2023-2028 in the US.

It offers a detailed analysis of various factors influencing market growth, including enablers, constraints, and emerging trends. The report addresses both demand and supply aspects of the market and provides profiles and evaluations of leading companies and other significant players in the industry.

VENDORS LIST

  • Avita Medical
  • Organogenesis
  • Smith+Nephew
  • Vericel Corporation
  • Orthofix
  • Bioventus
  • Cytori
  • Ethicon
  • Integra LifeSciences
  • Marine Polymer Technologies
  • Medline Industries
  • MiMedx
  • Molnlycke
  • Nuo Therapeutics
  • Skye Biologics
  • Stability Biologics
  • Stryker
  • Surgilogix
  • Tides Medical
  • Viscus Biologics
  • BD
  • Convatec
  • Regen Lab
  • PRP Concepts
  • Anika Therapeutics
  • AlloSource
  • Amino Technology

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

By product

  • Biological Skin Substitutes

By wound type

  • Chronic wounds
  • Acute wounds

By end-user

  • Specialty wound care clinics
  • Hospitals
  • Long-term care centers

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of Wound Biologics Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hl9j9o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Nondestructive Testing Equipment and Services Market Analysis: Historical Revenue Data for 2022, Estimated Figures for 2023 and Forecasts for 2025 and 2028

Nondestructive Testing Equipment and Services Market Analysis: Historical Revenue Data for 2022, Estimated Figures for 2023 and Forecasts for 2025 and 2028

The "Nondestructive Testing Equipment and Services: Ultrasonic, Radiographic, Eddy Current and Others" report has been added to...
Global and Country Cell Therapies for Type 1 Diabetes Research Report 2023: Epidemiology, Pipeline and Target Market Assessment Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Global and Country Cell Therapies for Type 1 Diabetes Research Report 2023: Epidemiology, Pipeline and Target Market Assessment Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The "Cell Therapies for Type I Diabetes (2023 Edition): Global and Country Analysis By Epidemiology, Pipeline and Target Market Assessment" report...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.