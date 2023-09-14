United States Wound Care Centers Market Analysis Report 2023: A $13.8 Billion Market in 2022 with Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Dominating - Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Wound Care Centers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Procedure (Debridement, HBOT, Compression Therapy, Specialized Dressing, Infection Control), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. wound care centers market size is expected to reach USD 20.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.10% from 2023 to 2030

The growth in the wound care management sector can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds and a growing awareness of effective wound care. According to data from the Agency for Health Research and Quality (AHRQ), more than 2.5 million people in the United States suffer from pressure sores annually. These pressure-related wounds, often compounded by friction, lead to the development of Pressure Ulcers (PUs), incurring an annual cost of over USD 11 billion in the U.S.

Wound care centers play a crucial role in addressing various wound types, offering services such as debridement for infected wounds, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) for chronic and non-healing wounds, and specialized dressings. These centers are increasingly prioritizing the availability of HBOT for patients, recognizing its effectiveness in treating chronic and non-healing wounds. Furthermore, advancements in medical solutions for wound care have significantly benefited these centers.

For instance, SIGVARIS introduced the UlceRx Therapy Solution Kit, which includes compression stockings designed to aid centers in the treatment of venous leg ulcers. Similarly, Healogics, Inc. conducted an awareness campaign highlighting the impact of heart health on wound healing, aiming to reduce the need for leg amputations caused by poor blood circulation in the limbs, a condition that can be prevented through compression therapy.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic initially disrupted the industry, with many centers temporarily closing and reducing patient volumes to mitigate the virus's spread. However, following the initial disruptions, both companies and the U.S. government took corrective actions to support economic recovery and business resurgence.

To adapt to the challenges presented by the pandemic, Healogics, Inc., a leading wound care provider, promptly launched its Telehealth Program, making it accessible to over 600 wound care centers and 4,000 affiliated wound care providers.

In terms of revenue, the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) procedure segment dominated the market in 2022 due to its high demand for treating chronic wounds such as arterial ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers, which exhibit a high rate of success. The specialized dressings segment is expected to experience significant growth in the forecast period, driven by the introduction of advanced and innovative specialized dressings to the market.

The substantial market potential is motivating numerous service providers to expand their presence by establishing new centers and forging partnerships with other organizations.

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Increasing geriatric & diabetic population

High demand for wound care

Initiatives by wound care centers

Market restraint analysis

High cost of treatment

Lack of awareness about the complications associated with chronic wounds

Hurdles with wound care billing collection

Business Environment Analysis Tools

U.S. Wound Care Centers - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

U.S. Wound Care Centers- PESTEL Analysis

Regulatory Scenario & Reimbursement Outlook

Regulatory Scenario

Reimbursement Scenario

Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2022

Impact of COVID-19: Qualitative Analysis

Company Profiles

TOWER WOUND CARE CENTER.

SNF Wound Care

WOUND INSTITUTE OF AMERICA

EmergeOrtho

North Shore Health and Hyperbarics

Baptist Health South Florida

Natchitoches Regional Medical Center

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital

Clarion Hospital

Healogics, Inc.

Competitive Analysis

Participant's Overview

Financial Performance

Participant Categorization

Company Market Position Analysis

List of Few Wound Care Centers

Strategy Mapping

New Service launch

Partnerships

Acquisition

Regional expansion

Funding

