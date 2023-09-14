United States Wound Care Centers Market Analysis Report 2023: A $13.8 Billion Market in 2022 with Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Dominating - Forecasts to 2030

14 Sep, 2023, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Wound Care Centers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Procedure (Debridement, HBOT, Compression Therapy, Specialized Dressing, Infection Control), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. wound care centers market size is expected to reach USD 20.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.10% from 2023 to 2030
The growth in the wound care management sector can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds and a growing awareness of effective wound care. According to data from the Agency for Health Research and Quality (AHRQ), more than 2.5 million people in the United States suffer from pressure sores annually. These pressure-related wounds, often compounded by friction, lead to the development of Pressure Ulcers (PUs), incurring an annual cost of over USD 11 billion in the U.S.
Wound care centers play a crucial role in addressing various wound types, offering services such as debridement for infected wounds, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) for chronic and non-healing wounds, and specialized dressings. These centers are increasingly prioritizing the availability of HBOT for patients, recognizing its effectiveness in treating chronic and non-healing wounds. Furthermore, advancements in medical solutions for wound care have significantly benefited these centers.
For instance, SIGVARIS introduced the UlceRx Therapy Solution Kit, which includes compression stockings designed to aid centers in the treatment of venous leg ulcers. Similarly, Healogics, Inc. conducted an awareness campaign highlighting the impact of heart health on wound healing, aiming to reduce the need for leg amputations caused by poor blood circulation in the limbs, a condition that can be prevented through compression therapy.
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic initially disrupted the industry, with many centers temporarily closing and reducing patient volumes to mitigate the virus's spread. However, following the initial disruptions, both companies and the U.S. government took corrective actions to support economic recovery and business resurgence.
To adapt to the challenges presented by the pandemic, Healogics, Inc., a leading wound care provider, promptly launched its Telehealth Program, making it accessible to over 600 wound care centers and 4,000 affiliated wound care providers.
In terms of revenue, the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) procedure segment dominated the market in 2022 due to its high demand for treating chronic wounds such as arterial ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers, which exhibit a high rate of success. The specialized dressings segment is expected to experience significant growth in the forecast period, driven by the introduction of advanced and innovative specialized dressings to the market.
The substantial market potential is motivating numerous service providers to expand their presence by establishing new centers and forging partnerships with other organizations.
Market Dynamics
Market driver analysis
- Increasing geriatric & diabetic population
- High demand for wound care
- Initiatives by wound care centers
Market restraint analysis
- High cost of treatment
- Lack of awareness about the complications associated with chronic wounds
- Hurdles with wound care billing collection
Business Environment Analysis Tools
- U.S. Wound Care Centers - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- U.S. Wound Care Centers- PESTEL Analysis
Regulatory Scenario & Reimbursement Outlook
- Regulatory Scenario
- Reimbursement Scenario
Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2022
Impact of COVID-19: Qualitative Analysis
Company Profiles
- TOWER WOUND CARE CENTER.
- SNF Wound Care
- WOUND INSTITUTE OF AMERICA
- EmergeOrtho
- North Shore Health and Hyperbarics
- Baptist Health South Florida
- Natchitoches Regional Medical Center
- Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital
- Clarion Hospital
- Healogics, Inc.
Competitive Analysis
- Participant's Overview
- Financial Performance
- Participant Categorization
- Company Market Position Analysis
- List of Few Wound Care Centers
- Strategy Mapping
- New Service launch
- Partnerships
- Acquisition
- Regional expansion
- Funding
