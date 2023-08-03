United States Wound Care Market Insights 2023-2028: Increasing Adoption of Advanced Wound Care Products and Better Reimbursement Options Bodes Well for the Sector

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Wound Care Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US wound care market is witnessing impressive growth, with a projected value of $17.49 billion by 2028, up from $12.54 billion in 2022, representing a substantial CAGR of 5.7%

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the entire US wound care market, covering crucial aspects such as the increasing adoption of advanced wound care products, driven by better reimbursement options and constant product launches from key vendors to gain market share.

The market's expansion is further fueled by the continuous growth in the target population, creating a higher demand for effective wound care solutions. With the economic burden of wound care in the US estimated at around $20 billion, healthcare bodies are actively implementing strategies and regulations to reduce this burden and encourage the adoption of advanced wound care products for faster recovery and reduced re-admissions.

The US boasts a high level of awareness among wound care specialists, with specialty wound care hospitals collaborating with larger healthcare facilities to provide enhanced patient care. Wound care encompasses a wide range of acute and chronic injuries, from burns and surgical incisions to diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous ulcers, and involves a variety of products and devices, including bandages, dressings, wound therapy devices, and skin grafts, tailored to the severity of the wound.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

  • The demand for the advanced wound care segments in the market is high and constitutes a major share of the products segment.
  • hospitals and wound care clinics are major end-users of wound care products and constitute for major market share.
  • As of 2022, there were 2,200 wound care specialty clinics among them, 2000 were associated with hospitals in the US. Hospitals have a dedicated working staff to handle wound care, this is one of the major positive steps in the US wound care market
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published statistics through its National Center for Health Statistics that show 46% of people over the age of 65 are predicted to experience at least one pressure ulcer in their life. Increasing the target population is one of the major factors that is driving the market.
  • Patients in home healthcare require better care, not just care for wounds. Hence complete care is required. Most complex cases of wound care is treated at home healthcare due to the availability of skilled healthcare staff.
  • Around 2% of the US population is affected by chronic wounds, around 6.5 million people. The prevalence of chronic wounds is high in the elderly population.

VENDOR LIST

Key Vendors

  • Johnson & Johnson
  • 3M
  • Medtronic

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Acell
  • Aedicell
  • Allosource
  • Amrex Healthcare
  • Aoti
  • Baxter
  • B.Braun
  • Conmed
  • Cork medical
  • Cryolife
  • Deroyal
  • Hollister
  • Integra Lifesciences
  • Intuitive Surgicals
  • Medline
  • Mimedx
  • MPM Medical
  • MTF Biologics
  • Monlnycke
  • Organogenesis
  • Smith + Nephew

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product

  • Advanced Wound care
  • Sutures & Stapling Device
  • Traditional Wound Care Products
  • Haemostat & Surgical Sealants

End-User

  • Hospitals
  • Long-Term Care facilities
  • Home Healthcare
  • Others

Wound Type

  • Acute Wound
  • Chronic Wound

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

