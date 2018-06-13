United States Yogurt Market and Yogurt Innovation Report 2018 - Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2022

Yogurt Market and Yogurt Innovation, 3rd Edition focuses on the market for yogurt sold to consumers in the United States through retail channels.

The market is broken out into two categories: refrigerated yogurt (spoonable) and refrigerated yogurt drinks. The report covers all retail distribution channels that carry yogurt, including supermarkets and grocery stores, mass merchandisers and supercenters, warehouse clubs, specialty food stores, health/natural food stores, convenience stores, drugstores, dollar stores, and direct-sales channels such as online and mail order.



With the Greek horse of strained yogurt having already refashioned the yogurt category, what's the next disruptor? The longer-term answer is dairy-free, especially beyond soy, which represents a mixed blessing for the category. Some chafed at adopting the back-to-the-future Greek style, as has been the parallel case with organics - but at least there are no intrinsic barriers to doing so. But while a dairy operation can go organic, it cannot become a coconut grove.



To an even greater degree than Greek yogurt in its pure, plain incarnation, dairy-free yogurt chips away at the premise that yogurt is at heart a good-for-you product category, any dessert flavors and candy toppings notwithstanding. Worse, non-dairy yogurt takes probiotics and high protein, both hot nutritional trends, and transfers these trump cards to the plant-based product trend's bag of tricks. With the plant-based trend, many younger and trendier American eaters are switching lanes from "leaning more vegetarian" to "leaning more veganish," and thereby cutting back on or foregoing dairy.



Although dairy-free is not the only innovation trend going, yogurt leaders have seen the dairy-free messaging on the wall. Stonyfield Farms, with its dairy-free yogurts, is now under Lactalis. Danone fields Silk (now including dairy-free and soy-free Silk Almondmilk) and So Delicious coconut culture yogurts. Danone's doing so, and labeling these as products "yogurt alternatives," will complicate any dairy industry efforts to ban the use of "yogurt" for dairy-free products, in the way it has tried to enforce regulatory restrictions against the use of "milk" for plant-based milk alternatives such as almond, coconut, or cashew. (In any case, as with plant milks, the product shelving medium is the classification message, rather than the terminology on the label.)



Yogurt variations hitching their wagons to the "international version" appeal of Greek yogurt are another important category development theme: skyrs by Icelandic Provisions and Siggi's, the latter now under Lactalis; Australian versions such as Danone's Wallaby Organic; and French-accented versions such as General Mill's indulgence-oriented Oui, in distinctive glass pots, and Liberté, with premium, on-trend flavors such as French Lavender. Whole milk/whole fat yogurts, the antithesis of the dairy-free trend, are once again making the back-to-the future case. And old-fashioned goodness and wholesomeness notwithstanding, "American style" innovations in flavor, indulgence, and portability remain key to the market.



Market size data are provided at the retail sales level for 2012-2017 and projections for 2017-2022.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Scope

Methodology

Definition of Yogurt

Retail Sales of Yogurt at $8.8 Billion in 2017

in 2017 Innovation: The Big Picture

Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2022

by 2022 Industry Characteristics: Danone, Chobani, and General Mills Control 75% of the Market

75% of the Market Channel Shares

CONSUMER TRENDS

Yogurt Eaten by 55% of Adults

Consumers Increasingly Prefer Regular Yogurt

Most Yogurt Consumers Eat/Drink 4 to 11 Servings a Month

CHAPTER 2: INTRODUCTION

Scope

Methodology

Definition of Yogurt

Spoonable Yogurt

Drinkable Yogurt

Regulatory Factors

CHAPTER 3: THE MARKET

Key Economic Indicators

Historical and Projected Dollar Shipments

Retail Sales of Yogurt at $8.8 Billion in 2017 - Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2022

in 2017 - Market to Reach by 2022 Price Trends

Volume Sales

Market Segmentation by Category Sales

FACTORS TO MARKET GROWTH

Innovation: The Big Picture

Dairy Alt as the New Greek

New International Styles - Indulgence & Convenience Never Go Out of Style

THE MACRO AND MARKET-SPECIFIC ECONOMIC PICTURE

Sluggish Economy Impacts Consumer Spending

Unemployment Rate Declines to Below Pre-Recession Levels

Median Household Incomes at All-Time High in 2016

Sluggish Growth of Household Formations

Market-Specific Factors to Growth - Key Opportunities for Future Growth

CHAPTER 4: MARKETER COMPETITION

Industry Characteristics

Danone, Chobani, and General Mills Control 75% of the Market

75% of the Market Leading Brand Lines

M&A Activity

Lactalis Weighs in to U.S. Yogurt Category Through Acquisition of Stonyfield, Siggi's

New Product Trends - Next-Gen Product Innovation

Organic Trends

Grass-Fed the Next Step for Organic

Kid-Friendly, Portable Probiotics

Yogurt's Free-From Culture

Social Marketing Trends

Opportunities for Marketing Innovation

CHAPTER 5: RETAIL COMPETITION



Channel Shares

Role of Online and e-Grocers: Amazon Effect - Opportunities in Private Label

CHAPTER 6: CONSUMER TRENDS

Yogurt Eaten by 55% of Adults

Usage by Product Form

Usage by Product Type

Usage by Product Style

Most Yogurt Consumers Eat/Drink 4 to 11 Servings a Month

BRAND USAGE TRENDS

Dannon Maintains, Chobani Gains, Yoplait Declines

APPENDIX

Trade Publications and Associations

Companies Mentioned



Amazon

Chobani

Danone

General Mills

Lactails

Stonyfield

