BENTON, Ky., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Systems & Software (USS) announced that it achieved Expert level status in the Itron Engage Channel Partner Program for the second year in a row.

The Engage Channel Partner Program connects Itron's community of highly skilled, diverse, and self-reliant sales channel partners. The program extends the reach of Itron's solutions by empowering trusted, highly skilled partners like USS with the tools, training, and technology to grow their business, deliver results, and help utilities and municipalities better manage water and energy.

United Systems Once Again Achieves Itron Engage Expert Status

"We're delighted to be recognized by Itron with Expert partner status once again," said Brian Boyd, Vice President at USS. "We have assembled a great team within our organization to capitalize on the opportunities afforded to us by Itron and the Engage Channel Partner Program. We've embraced the program's educational, operational, and marketplace performance standards, and it's certainly paying dividends – especially for our customers."

Along with its Expert level status, USS is certified by Itron in the delivery of AMI network solutions. By utilizing proven project management principles, USS is proficient in the management of complex smart metering projects, leaning heavily upon its multi-disciplined technical staff of over 60 associates.

USS is one of the nation's most accomplished distributors for Itron, currently operating territories covering 20 states. Since 1999, USS has provided Itron solutions that enhance the delivery of utility services and improve service for their consumers.

In addition to this achievement, USS was also awarded Itron Channel Partner of the Year for the third straight year.

About United Systems & Software: For over 45 years, United Systems & Software has provided quality solutions, services, and equipment for utilities and municipalities. United Systems offers innovative technology to help organizations optimize and sustain the delivery of water and energy – Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), software, and water loss management. United Systems complements these advanced solutions by offering project and process management services, helping utilities and municipalities modernize and streamline operations with the most complete product and service offering in the industry. For more, visit united-systems.com.

