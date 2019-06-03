United Technologies Appoints CEOs for Future Independent Carrier and Otis

FARMINGTON, Conn., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) ("UTC") today announced the appointments of David L. Gitlin as president & chief executive officer of Carrier and Judith F. Marks as president & chief executive officer of Otis, effective immediately.

"I'm pleased to announce these most important assignments as we make strong progress toward our goal of establishing both Carrier and Otis as stand-alone public companies and clear leaders in their respective industries," said Greg Hayes, UTC chairman & CEO. "I have great confidence in Judy and Dave to drive strategic growth, lead their industries in innovation and customer focus, and maximize value creation for their respective shareowners, customers and employees."

"I'm deeply honored to join the tremendous team at Carrier. Thanks to the efforts of our 55,000 people and our highly differentiated portfolio, we are the industry's premier intelligent building systems company. As we prepare to become an independent public company, we will be working tirelessly to ensure that we provide best-in-class performance for our customers, employees and shareholders," said Dave Gitlin.

"I'm privileged to lead our 68,000 Otis colleagues into the future. We're the world's leading elevator and escalator company, moving more than two billion people a day. The largest portfolio of service contracts, our global presence, and our ability to execute at scale enable Otis to deliver superior returns to shareowners through economic cycles. We continue to differentiate our business through a relentless focus on our customers, unparalleled experience and expertise, a committed workforce, continuous innovation and application of digital technologies across our enterprise," said Judy Marks.

Biographical Information

David L. Gitlin, a veteran of United Technologies, is the newly appointed president and chief executive officer of Carrier. He most recently served as president and chief operating officer of Collins Aerospace. Previously, Gitlin was president of UTC Aerospace Systems after leading the integration of Goodrich Corporation with UTC. In addition to his leadership roles, he has extensive experience in business development, strategy, and mergers and acquisitions. Gitlin holds a bachelor's degree from Cornell University, a Juris Doctorate from the University of Connecticut and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Judith F. Marks joined United Technologies as president of Otis in 2017 from Siemens, where she served as CEO of Siemens USA and Dresser-Rand, a Siemens business. Previously, she held senior leadership roles at Lockheed Martin and IBM. As president & CEO of Otis, Marks is leading the iconic company through a digital and cultural transformation. She earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Lehigh University and serves as a director of Hubbell, Inc.

