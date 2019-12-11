United Technologies Appoints Members of the Board of Directors for Future Independent Carrier

FARMINGTON, Conn., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) ("UTC") today announced the appointments of an executive chairman and members of the board of directors for Carrier, a leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

John Faraci, currently a member of the UTC Board of Directors, will serve as executive chairman of Carrier. David Gitlin, who was previously appointed president & chief executive officer of Carrier, will join the board, as will current UTC director Jean-Pierre Garnier. The eight-member board will also include independent directors John Greisch, Charles Holley, Mike McNamara, Michael Todman and Virginia Wilson.

The new board, which becomes effective upon the completion of Carrier's planned separation from UTC in 2020, is comprised of highly experienced executives from a diverse range of companies in sectors including technology, manufacturing, healthcare, asset management, and retail. They have led Fortune 100 companies, global finance functions, and international operations to deliver value to shareholders.

"I'm pleased to announce this important step as we make progress toward establishing Carrier as a stand-alone public company," said Greg Hayes, UTC Chairman and CEO. "I want to welcome each new member of the Carrier board of directors and express our appreciation to John and JP as they transition to Carrier's board. These directors bring a commitment to strong governance and deep experience, which will support Carrier's focus on best-in-class performance for its customers, employees and shareholders as an independent company."

Biographical Information

Carrier's future board of directors will be comprised of:

John V. Faraci served as chairman and CEO of International Paper and previously served as its executive vice president and CFO. He is an operating partner with the global private equity firm Advent International and serves as a director of ConocoPhillips Company, PPG Industries, United States Steel Corporation and United Technologies.

Jean-Pierre Garnier, Ph.D., is chairman of Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and an operating partner at Advent International. Previously, he was CEO of Pierre Fabre S.A. and CEO and executive member of the board of directors of GlaxoSmithKline plc. He is a director of United Technologies, CARMAT S.A., where he also serves as chairman of the board, and Radius Health, Inc.

David Gitlin is the president and CEO of Carrier. He most recently served as president and chief operating officer of Collins Aerospace Systems. Previously, Gitlin was president of UTC Aerospace Systems after leading the integration of Goodrich Corporation with United Technologies. He also held a series of P&L leadership roles within UTC's Hamilton Sundstrand division. He began his career at UTC in 1997 with roles at the corporate office and Pratt & Whitney.

John J. Greisch is the chairman of the board of directors of Viant, LLC (non-public), a leading global services provider to the medical device industry. He previously served as president and CEO of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Greisch also served in senior leadership positions with Baxter International, Inc., including as president of the company's international operations, CFO, and as president of its BioScience division. He is a director of Cerner Corporation, Catalent, Inc., and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

Charles M. Holley, Jr. is the former executive vice president and CFO of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., and previously served as its executive vice president, finance and treasurer, and senior vice president and controller. Before joining Walmart, Holley served in various roles at Tandy Corporation and spent more than 10 years with Ernst & Young LLP. He serves as a director of Amgen, Inc., and Phillips 66 Company.

Michael M. McNamara is the chairman of PCH International Holdings (non-public) and a venture partner at Eclipse Ventures. He previously served as CEO of Flex Ltd., one of the world's largest multinational technology manufacturing companies. He held a variety of leadership positions at Anthem Electronics, Pittiglio Rabin Todd & McGrath, Intel and Ford Motor Company. He serves as a director of Workday, Inc., Slack Technologies, Inc., and Skyryse, Inc. (non-public).

Michael A. Todman is the former vice chairman and a member of the board of directors of Whirlpool Corporation. He previously served as president, Whirlpool International; president, Whirlpool North America; and executive vice president and president, Whirlpool Europe. He is a director of Newell Brands, Inc., Brown-Forman Corporation and Prudential Financial, Inc.

Virginia M. (Gina) Wilson is the former senior executive vice president and CFO of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA). She previously served as CFO of Wyndham Destinations (formerly Wyndham Worldwide Corporation) and as executive vice president and chief accounting officer at Cendant Corporation. She held roles at MetLife, Transamerica and Deloitte. She serves as a director of Conduent, Inc., and Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

About United Technologies Corporation

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utc.com or on Twitter @UTC.

About Carrier

Carrier is a leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. Supported by the iconic Carrier name, the company's portfolio includes industry-leading brands such as Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier's businesses enable modern life, delivering efficiency, safety, security, comfort, productivity and sustainability across a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier.

