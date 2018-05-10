United Technologies Chairman & CEO Gregory Hayes Presents at Electrical Products Group Conference

News provided by

United Technologies Corp.

17:05 ET

FARMINGTON, Conn., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A webcast of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) Chairman & CEO Gregory Hayes speaking at the Electrical Products Group Conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.  The presentation will be broadcast live on the Internet at www.utc.com and will be archived on the website afterward. 

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries.  By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. To learn more about UTC, visit the website or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC

UTC-IR

Contact: 

Media Inquiries, UTC  
(860) 493-4149                                                 

Investor Relations, UTC
(860) 728-7608

