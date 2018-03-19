United Technologies Company Statement

News provided by

United Technologies Corp.

18:27 ET

FARMINGTON, Conn., March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a wide-ranging interview with Bloomberg, Greg Hayes, Chairman and CEO of United Technologies, was asked about his potential tenure in his current role. His remarks were misinterpreted as having provided a definitive timeline for his retirement. To be clear, Mr. Hayes intends to continue to remain focused on executing UTC's priorities for years to come.

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries.  By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. To learn more about UTC, visit the website or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC

This release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For additional information identifying risk factors and uncertainties, see our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with the SEC from time to time.

UTC-IR

Contact: 

Media Inquiries, UTC


(860) 728-7907




Investor Relations, UTC

(860) 728-7608

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-technologies-company-statement-300616292.html

SOURCE United Technologies Corp.

Related Links

http://www.utc.com

Also from this source

Feb 21, 2018, 17:30 ET United Technologies Investor and Analyst Meeting Advisory

Feb 12, 2018, 17:00 ET United Technologies to present at Barclays Industrial Select...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

United Technologies Company Statement

News provided by

United Technologies Corp.

18:27 ET