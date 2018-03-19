United Technologies Company Statement

FARMINGTON, Conn., March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a wide-ranging interview with Bloomberg, Greg Hayes, Chairman and CEO of United Technologies, was asked about his potential tenure in his current role. His remarks were misinterpreted as having provided a definitive timeline for his retirement. To be clear, Mr. Hayes intends to continue to remain focused on executing UTC's priorities for years to come.
United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. To learn more about UTC, visit the website or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC
This release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For additional information identifying risk factors and uncertainties, see our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with the SEC from time to time.
