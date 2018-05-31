FARMINGTON, Conn., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A webcast of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) Executive Vice President & CFO Akhil Johri speaking at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 14, 2018. The presentation will be broadcast live on www.utc.com and will be archived on the website afterward.
United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. To learn more about UTC, visit the website or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC
UTC-IR
Contact:
Media Inquiries, UTC
(860) 493-4149
Investor Relations, UTC
(860) 728-7608
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-technologies-executive-vice-president--cfo-akhil-johri-presents-at-ubs-global-industrials-and-transportation-conference-300657706.html
SOURCE United Technologies Corp.
Share this article