United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. To learn more about UTC, visit the website or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC

UTC-IR

Contact:

Media Inquiries, UTC

(860) 493-4149



Investor Relations, UTC

(860) 728-7608



www.utc.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-technologies-executive-vice-president--cfo-akhil-johri-presents-at-ubs-global-industrials-and-transportation-conference-300657706.html

SOURCE United Technologies Corp.

Related Links

http://www.utc.com

