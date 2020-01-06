United Technologies Fourth Quarter Earnings Advisory

FARMINGTON, Conn., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) will issue its fourth quarter 2019 earnings press release on Tuesday, January 28, prior to the stock market opening. A conference call will take place at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A presentation corresponding with the conference call will be available on the company's website at www.utc.com for downloading prior to the call. To listen to the earnings call by phone, dial (877) 280-7280 between 7:40 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference operator will take your name and place you on hold until the conference begins. Please limit your use of the phone's speaker mode to optimize the audio quality of the call for all participants.

Analysts who wish to ask a question following the prepared remarks should press "1" on their phone during the call. Your name will be placed in queue. To remove yourself from the queue, press "#". If you need assistance, press "star zero" to reach the conference operator.

The call will be broadcast live on the Internet at www.utc.com. A recording will be archived later on the site and will be available for replay by phone from 11:00 a.m. ET Tuesday, January 28, to 11:00 a.m. ET Tuesday, February 4. For a replay, dial (404) 537-3406. At the prompt for a conference ID number, enter 4352807.

