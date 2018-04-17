United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8305151-united-technologies-opens-utc-center-for-intelligent-buildings/

"The UTC Center for Intelligent Buildings is more than a world headquarters for our business – it's the embodiment of our commitment to our customers," said Bob McDonough, president, UTC Climate, Controls & Security. "This building was designed specifically to show our global customers exactly what is possible in the building technology space. That's why we've chosen to openly display critical building technologies that are typically hidden in basements, closets and on rooftops. These solutions are vital to productive, safe and secure indoor environments, and our new building is a celebration of the modern life they enable."

Employees working in the building today – and those filling the 100 new jobs expected to be created in Florida by 2021 – will benefit from the same advanced technologies. The Center is designed to indoor air quality conditions found by Harvard University researchers to double occupants' cognitive function test scores compared to a conventional building environment. In addition, employees will have access to a custom mobile app that will enable access to the building, control the temperature and lighting in their workspaces, and help them find their next meeting through wayfinding capabilities. Further, the office space is also designed to be open and collaborative, incorporating employee feedback and expert guidance to deliver the kind of workplace our employees want and one that best fosters innovation.

The 224,000 square-foot UTC Center for Intelligent Buildings meets the highest standards for green design and operation. UTC is seeking LEED Platinum® certification by the U.S. Green Building Council® for the facility, which boasts a number of efficient and environmentally responsible technologies that reduce energy and the consumption of water and carbon dioxide on an annual basis.

Featuring innovative products, integrated systems and interactive displays from UTC brands such as Carrier, Otis, Automated Logic, Chubb, Edwards, Kidde and Lenel, the building offers a top-of-the-line briefing center and conference facility to ensure all customer visits are productive and collaborative from start to finish.

About UTC Climate, Controls & Security

UTC Climate, Controls & Security is a leading provider of heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration systems, building controls and automation, and fire and security systems leading to safer, smarter, sustainable and high-performance buildings. UTC Climate, Controls & Security is a unit of United Technologies Corp., a leading provider to the aerospace and building systems industries worldwide. For more information, visit www.ccs.utc.com or follow @UTC_CCS on Twitter.

