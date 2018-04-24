United Technologies Reports First Quarter 2018 Results, Raises 2018 Outlook

FARMINGTON, Conn., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) today reported first quarter 2018 results and increased its full year sales and adjusted EPS outlook.
"We are off to a solid start in 2018," said UTC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gregory Hayes. "Sales were up 10 percent, including 6 percent organic growth which represented our strongest first quarter organic growth rate since 2011, with all four businesses contributing. Our focus on innovation and execution is clearly paying off."
"Based on a strong first quarter performance and solid fundamentals at each of our businesses, we are raising our 2018 sales outlook to a range of $63 to $64.5 billion and raising our adjusted EPS outlook range to $6.95 to $7.15.* We remain committed to executing on our strategic priorities and are well positioned to deliver sustainable long-term shareowner value," Hayes concluded.
First quarter sales of $15.2 billion were up 10 percent over the prior year, including 6 points of organic sales growth and 3 points of foreign exchange. GAAP EPS of $1.62 included 15 cents of net restructuring charges and other significant items and was down 6 percent versus the prior year, reflecting the absence of a one-time gain booked in Q1 2017. Adjusted EPS of $1.77 was up 20 percent with adjusted operating profit growth at all four segments.
Net income in the quarter was $1.3 billion, down 6 percent versus the prior year. Cash flow from operations was $453 million and capital expenditures were $337 million. Free cash flow was $116 million reflecting higher use of working capital from strong organic growth and the timing of shipments, principally at Pratt & Whitney and UTC Climate, Controls & Security. UTC continues to expect $4.5 to $5.0 billion* of free cash flow in 2018.
In the quarter, commercial aftermarket sales were up 18 percent at Pratt & Whitney and up 16 percent at UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis new equipment orders were down 4 percent organically versus the prior year. Equipment orders at UTC Climate, Controls & Security increased 10 percent organically.
UTC updates its 2018 outlook and now anticipates:
- Adjusted EPS of $6.95 to $7.15, up from $6.85 to $7.10*;
- Sales of $63.0 to $64.5 billion, up from $62.5 to $64.0 billion;
- There is no change in the Company's previously provided 2018 expectations for organic sales growth of 4 to 6 percent* or free cash flow of $4.5 to $5.0 billion.*
*Note: When we provide expectations for adjusted EPS, organic sales and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.
United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high technology products and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. Additional information, including a webcast, is available at www.utc.com or https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ynvi9ko4, or to listen to the earnings call by phone, dial (877) 280-7280 between 8:10 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. ET. To learn more about UTC, visit the website or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC
Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
United Technologies Corporation reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP").
We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
Adjusted net sales, organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net sales represents consolidated net sales from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding significant items of a non-recurring and/or nonoperational nature (hereinafter referred to as "other significant items"). Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and other significant items. Adjusted operating profit represents income from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted net income represents net income from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. For the business segments, when applicable, adjustments of net sales, operating profit and margins similarly reflect continuing operations, excluding restructuring and other significant items. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures just mentioned are useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing UTC's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of UTC's common stock and distribution of earnings to shareholders.
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.
When we provide our expectation for adjusted EPS, adjusted operating profit, organic sales and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures (expected diluted EPS from continuing operations, operating profit, sales and expected cash flow from operations) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.
Cautionary Statement
This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax rates and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions of United Technologies or the combined company following United Technologies' pending acquisition of Rockwell Collins, the anticipated benefits of the pending acquisition, including estimated synergies, the expected timing of financing and completion of the transaction and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (1) the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which United Technologies and Rockwell Collins operate in the U.S. and globally and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, levels of end market demand in construction and in both the commercial and defense segments of the aerospace industry, levels of air travel, financial condition of commercial airlines, the impact of weather conditions and natural disasters and the financial condition of our customers and suppliers; (2) challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies and new products and services; (3) the scope, nature, impact or timing of acquisition and divestiture or restructuring activity, including the pending acquisition of Rockwell Collins, including among other things integration of acquired businesses into United Technologies' existing businesses and realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation; (4) future timing and levels of indebtedness, including indebtedness expected to be incurred by United Technologies in connection with the pending Rockwell Collins acquisition, and capital spending and research and development spending, including in connection with the pending Rockwell Collins acquisition; (5) future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability, including credit market conditions and our capital structure; (6) the timing and scope of future repurchases of United Technologies' common stock, which may be suspended at any time due to various factors, including market conditions and the level of other investing activities and uses of cash, including in connection with the proposed acquisition of Rockwell; (7) delays and disruption in delivery of materials and services from suppliers; (8) company and customer-directed cost reduction efforts and restructuring costs and savings and other consequences thereof; (9) new business and investment opportunities; (10) our ability to realize the intended benefits of organizational changes; (11) the anticipated benefits of diversification and balance of operations across product lines, regions and industries; (12) the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies; (13) pension plan assumptions and future contributions; (14) the impact of the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements and labor disputes; (15) the effect of changes in political conditions in the U.S. and other countries in which United Technologies and Rockwell Collins operate, including the effect of changes in U.S. trade policies or the U.K.'s pending withdrawal from the EU, on general market conditions, global trade policies and currency exchange rates in the near term and beyond; (16) the effect of changes in tax (including U.S. tax reform enacted on December 22, 2017, which is commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017), environmental, regulatory (including among other things import/export) and other laws and regulations in the U.S. and other countries in which United Technologies and Rockwell Collins operate; (17) the ability of United Technologies and Rockwell Collins to receive the required regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the merger) and to satisfy the other conditions to the closing of the pending acquisition on a timely basis or at all; (18) the occurrence of events that may give rise to a right of one or both of United Technologies or Rockwell Collins to terminate the merger agreement, including in circumstances that might require Rockwell Collins to pay a termination fee of $695 million to United Technologies or $50 million of expense reimbursement; (19) negative effects of the announcement or the completion of the merger on the market price of United Technologies' and/or Rockwell Collins' common stock and/or on their respective financial performance; (20) risks related to Rockwell Collins and United Technologies being restricted in their operation of their businesses while the merger agreement is in effect; (21) risks relating to the value of the United Technologies' shares to be issued in connection with the pending Rockwell acquisition, significant merger costs and/or unknown liabilities; (22) risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the Rockwell merger agreement; (23) risks associated with merger-related litigation or appraisal proceedings; and (24) the ability of United Technologies and Rockwell Collins, or the combined company, to retain and hire key personnel. There can be no assurance that United Technologies' pending acquisition of Rockwell Collins or any other transaction described above will in fact be consummated in the manner described or at all. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see the reports of United Technologies and Rockwell Collins on Forms S-4, 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and United Technologies and Rockwell Collins assume no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. In addition, in connection with the pending Rockwell Collins acquisition, UTC has filed a registration statement, that includes a prospectus from UTC and a proxy statement from Rockwell Collins, which is effective and contains important information about UTC, Rockwell Collins, the transaction and related matters.
|
United Technologies Corporation
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
|
Quarter Ended March 31,
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Millions, except per share amounts)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net Sales
|
$
|
15,242
|
$
|
13,815
|
Costs and Expenses:
|
Cost of products and services sold
|
11,280
|
10,136
|
Research and development
|
554
|
586
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
1,711
|
1,537
|
Total Costs and Expenses
|
13,545
|
12,259
|
Other income, net
|
231
|
588
|
Operating profit
|
1,928
|
2,144
|
Non-service pension (benefit)
|
(191)
|
(123)
|
Interest expense, net
|
229
|
213
|
Income from operations before income taxes
|
1,890
|
2,054
|
Income tax expense
|
522
|
586
|
Net income from operations
|
1,368
|
1,468
|
Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from operations
|
71
|
82
|
Net income attributable to common shareowners
|
$
|
1,297
|
$
|
1,386
|
Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.64
|
$
|
1.75
|
Diluted
|
$
|
1.62
|
$
|
1.73
|
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding:
|
Basic shares
|
790
|
794
|
Diluted shares
|
800
|
802
We adopted ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, and its related amendments (collectively, the New Revenue Standard) effective January 1, 2018 and elected the modified retrospective approach. The results for periods before 2018 were not adjusted for the new standard and the cumulative effect of the change in accounting was recognized through retained earnings at the date of adoption. See "The New Revenue Standard Adoption Impact" for further details. As described on the following pages, consolidated results for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 include restructuring costs and significant non-recurring and non-operational items. See discussion above, "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures," regarding consideration of such costs and items when evaluating the underlying financial performance.
See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
|
United Technologies Corporation
|
Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit
|
Quarter Ended March 31,
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net Sales
|
Otis
|
$
|
3,037
|
$
|
2,804
|
UTC Climate, Controls & Security
|
4,376
|
3,892
|
Pratt & Whitney
|
4,329
|
3,758
|
UTC Aerospace Systems
|
3,817
|
3,611
|
Segment Sales
|
15,559
|
14,065
|
Eliminations and other
|
(317)
|
(250)
|
Consolidated Net Sales
|
$
|
15,242
|
$
|
13,815
|
Operating Profit
|
Otis
|
$
|
450
|
$
|
447
|
UTC Climate, Controls & Security
|
592
|
931
|
Pratt & Whitney
|
413
|
356
|
UTC Aerospace Systems
|
588
|
531
|
Segment Operating Profit
|
2,043
|
2,265
|
Eliminations and other
|
(11)
|
(18)
|
General corporate expenses
|
(104)
|
(103)
|
Consolidated Operating Profit
|
$
|
1,928
|
$
|
2,144
|
Segment Operating Profit Margin
|
Otis
|
14.8
|
%
|
15.9
|
%
|
UTC Climate, Controls & Security
|
13.5
|
%
|
23.9
|
%
|
Pratt & Whitney
|
9.5
|
%
|
9.5
|
%
|
UTC Aerospace Systems
|
15.4
|
%
|
14.7
|
%
|
Segment Operating Profit Margin
|
13.1
|
%
|
16.1
|
%
We adopted ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, and its related amendments (collectively, the New Revenue Standard) effective January 1, 2018 and elected the modified retrospective approach. The results for periods before 2018 were not adjusted for the new standard and the cumulative effect of the change in accounting was recognized through retained earnings at the date of adoption. See "The New Revenue Standard Adoption Impact" for further details. As described on the following pages, consolidated results for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 include restructuring costs and significant non-recurring and non-operational items. See discussion above, "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures," regarding consideration of such costs and items when evaluating the underlying financial performance.
|
United Technologies Corporation
|
Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results
|
Quarter Ended March 31,
|
(Unaudited)
|
In Millions - Income (Expense)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Income from operations attributable to common shareowners
|
$
|
1,297
|
$
|
1,386
|
Restructuring Costs included in Operating Profit:
|
Otis
|
(26)
|
(5)
|
UTC Climate, Controls & Security
|
(14)
|
(23)
|
Pratt & Whitney
|
—
|
—
|
UTC Aerospace Systems
|
(27)
|
(23)
|
Eliminations and other
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
(69)
|
(52)
|
Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in Operating Profit:
|
UTC Climate, Controls & Security
|
—
|
379
|
Eliminations and other
|
(30)
|
1
|
(30)
|
380
|
Total impact on Consolidated Operating Profit
|
(99)
|
328
|
Tax effect of restructuring and significant non-recurring and non-operational items
|
19
|
(124)
|
Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in Income Tax Expense
|
(44)
|
—
|
Less: Impact on Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners
|
(124)
|
204
|
Adjusted income attributable to common shareowners
|
$
|
1,421
|
$
|
1,182
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
$
|
1.62
|
$
|
1.73
|
Impact on Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
(0.15)
|
0.25
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
$
|
1.77
|
$
|
1.48
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
27.6
|
%
|
28.5
|
%
|
Impact on Effective Tax Rate
|
(2.6)
|
%
|
(1.7)
|
%
|
Adjusted Effective Tax Rate
|
25.0
|
%
|
26.8
|
%
Details of the significant non-recurring and non-operational items included within operating profit, interest and income tax of continuing operations for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 above are as follows:
|
Quarter Ended March 31,
|
(Unaudited)
|
In Millions - Income (Expense)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in Operating Profit:
|
Gain on sale of investments in Watsco, Inc.
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
379
|
Transaction and integration costs related to merger agreement with Rockwell Collins, Inc.
|
(30)
|
—
|
Gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
|
—
|
1
|
$
|
(30)
|
$
|
380
|
Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in Income Tax Expense
|
Unfavorable income tax adjustments related to the estimated impact of the U.S. tax
|
$
|
(44)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
(44)
|
$
|
—
|
United Technologies Corporation
|
Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit Adjusted for Restructuring Costs and
|
Significant Non-recurring and Non-operational Items (as reflected on the previous two pages)
|
Quarter Ended March 31,
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Adjusted Net Sales
|
Otis
|
$
|
3,037
|
$
|
2,804
|
UTC Climate, Controls & Security
|
4,376
|
3,892
|
Pratt & Whitney
|
4,329
|
3,758
|
UTC Aerospace Systems
|
3,817
|
3,611
|
Segment Sales
|
15,559
|
14,065
|
Eliminations and other
|
(317)
|
(250)
|
Adjusted Consolidated Net Sales
|
$
|
15,242
|
$
|
13,815
|
Adjusted Operating Profit
|
Otis
|
$
|
476
|
$
|
452
|
UTC Climate, Controls & Security
|
606
|
575
|
Pratt & Whitney
|
413
|
356
|
UTC Aerospace Systems
|
615
|
554
|
Segment Operating Profit
|
2,110
|
1,937
|
Eliminations and other
|
19
|
(19)
|
General corporate expenses
|
(102)
|
(102)
|
Adjusted Consolidated Operating Profit
|
$
|
2,027
|
$
|
1,816
|
Adjusted Segment Operating Profit Margin
|
Otis
|
15.7
|
%
|
16.1
|
%
|
UTC Climate, Controls & Security
|
13.8
|
%
|
14.8
|
%
|
Pratt & Whitney
|
9.5
|
%
|
9.5
|
%
|
UTC Aerospace Systems
|
16.1
|
%
|
15.3
|
%
|
Adjusted Segment Operating Profit Margin
|
13.6
|
%
|
13.8
|
%
|
United Technologies Corporation
|
Components of Changes in Net Sales
|
Quarter Ended March 31, 2018 Compared with Quarter Ended March 31, 2017
|
Factors Contributing to Total % Change in Net Sales
|
Organic
|
FX
Translation
|
Acquisitions /
Divestitures, net
|
Other
|
Total
|
Otis
|
1%
|
6%
|
—
|
1%
|
8%
|
UTC Climate, Controls & Security
|
7%
|
5%
|
—
|
—
|
12%
|
Pratt & Whitney
|
9%
|
1%
|
—
|
5%
|
15%
|
UTC Aerospace Systems
|
5%
|
1%
|
—
|
—
|
6%
|
Consolidated
|
6%
|
3%
|
—
|
1%
|
10%
|
United Technologies Corporation
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
(Millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
7,667
|
$
|
8,985
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
11,699
|
12,595
|
Contract assets, current
|
2,989
|
—
|
Inventories and contracts in progress, net
|
8,938
|
9,881
|
Other assets, current
|
1,448
|
1,397
|
Total Current Assets
|
32,741
|
32,858
|
Fixed assets, net
|
10,283
|
10,186
|
Goodwill
|
28,339
|
27,910
|
Intangible assets, net
|
15,995
|
15,883
|
Other assets
|
11,421
|
10,083
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
98,779
|
$
|
96,920
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Short-term debt
|
$
|
2,194
|
$
|
2,496
|
Accounts payable
|
8,875
|
9,579
|
Accrued liabilities
|
7,951
|
12,316
|
Contract liabilities, current
|
5,727
|
—
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
24,747
|
24,391
|
Long-term debt
|
25,153
|
24,989
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
16,252
|
15,988
|
Total Liabilities
|
66,152
|
65,368
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|
135
|
131
|
Shareowners' Equity:
|
Common Stock
|
17,557
|
17,489
|
Treasury Stock
|
(35,619)
|
(35,596)
|
Retained earnings
|
55,533
|
55,242
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(6,937)
|
(7,525)
|
Total Shareowners' Equity
|
30,534
|
29,610
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
1,958
|
1,811
|
Total Equity
|
32,492
|
31,421
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$
|
98,779
|
$
|
96,920
|
Debt Ratios:
|
Debt to total capitalization
|
46
|
%
|
47
|
%
|
Net debt to net capitalization
|
38
|
%
|
37
|
%
We adopted ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, and its related amendments (collectively, the New Revenue Standard) effective January 1, 2018 and elected the modified retrospective approach. The results for periods before 2018 were not adjusted for the new standard and the cumulative effect of the change in accounting was recognized through retained earnings at the date of adoption. See "The New Revenue Standard Adoption Impact" for further details. See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
|
United Technologies Corporation
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
Quarter Ended
March 31,
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Operating Activities:
|
Net income from operations
|
$
|
1,368
|
$
|
1,468
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash flows provided by operating
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
581
|
512
|
Deferred income tax provision
|
42
|
109
|
Stock compensation cost
|
55
|
47
|
Change in working capital
|
(972)
|
(475)
|
Global pension contributions
|
(37)
|
(46)
|
Canadian government settlement
|
(221)
|
(246)
|
Other operating activities, net
|
(363)
|
(376)
|
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
|
453
|
993
|
Investing Activities:
|
Capital expenditures
|
(337)
|
(325)
|
Acquisitions and dispositions of businesses, net
|
(90)
|
(100)
|
Proceeds from sale of investments in Watsco, Inc.
|
—
|
596
|
Increase in collaboration intangible assets
|
(78)
|
(101)
|
Payments from settlements of derivative contracts
|
(221)
|
(113)
|
Other investing activities, net
|
(250)
|
(96)
|
Net cash flows used in investing activities
|
(976)
|
(139)
|
Financing Activities:
|
Payments of long-term debt, net
|
(975)
|
(27)
|
Increase in short-term borrowings, net
|
666
|
567
|
Dividends paid on Common Stock
|
(535)
|
(505)
|
Repurchase of Common Stock
|
(25)
|
(933)
|
Other financing activities, net
|
(41)
|
(31)
|
Net cash flows used in financing activities
|
(910)
|
(929)
|
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
119
|
69
|
Net (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(1,314)
|
(6)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
9,018
|
7,189
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
7,704
|
7,183
|
Less: Restricted cash, included in Other assets
|
37
|
27
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
7,667
|
$
|
7,156
See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
|
United Technologies Corporation
|
Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
|
Quarter Ended March 31,
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Millions)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net income attributable to common shareowners
|
$
|
1,297
|
$
|
1,386
|
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
|
$
|
453
|
$
|
993
|
Net cash flows provided by operating activities as a percentage of net
|
35
|
%
|
72
|
%
|
Capital expenditures
|
(337)
|
(325)
|
Capital expenditures as a percentage of net income attributable to
|
(26)
|
%
|
(23)
|
%
|
Free cash flow
|
$
|
116
|
$
|
668
|
Free cash flow as a percentage of net income attributable to common
|
9
|
%
|
48
|
%
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
|
Certain reclassifications have been made to the prior year amounts to conform to the current year presentation.
|
Debt to total capitalization equals total debt divided by total debt plus equity. Net debt to net capitalization equals total debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by total debt plus equity less cash and cash equivalents.
United Technologies Corporation
The New Revenue Standard Adoption Impact
The following schedule quantifies the impact of adopting the New Revenue Standard on the statement of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The effect of the new standard represents the increase (decrease) in the line item based on the adoption of the New Revenue Standard.
|
(dollars in millions)
|
March 31,
|
Effect of the
|
March 31, 2018
|
Net Sales
|
$
|
15,020
|
$
|
222
|
$
|
15,242
|
Costs and Expenses:
|
Cost of products and services sold
|
11,054
|
226
|
11,280
|
Research and development
|
574
|
(20)
|
554
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
1,710
|
1
|
1,711
|
Total Costs and Expenses
|
13,338
|
207
|
13,545
|
Other income, net
|
232
|
(1)
|
231
|
Operating profit
|
1,914
|
14
|
1,928
|
Non-service pension (benefit)
|
(191)
|
—
|
(191)
|
Interest expense, net
|
229
|
—
|
229
|
Income from operations before income taxes
|
1,876
|
14
|
1,890
|
Income tax expense
|
518
|
4
|
522
|
Net income
|
1,358
|
10
|
1,368
|
Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries' earnings
|
69
|
2
|
71
|
Net income attributable to common shareowners
|
$
|
1,289
|
$
|
8
|
$
|
1,297
The following schedule quantifies the impact of adopting the New Revenue Standard on segment net sales and operating profit.
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Effect of the New Revenue
|
Net sales
|
Operating
|
Otis
|
$
|
28
|
$
|
(2)
|
UTC Climate, Controls & Security
|
—
|
—
|
Pratt & Whitney
|
200
|
12
|
UTC Aerospace Systems
|
(6)
|
4
|
Consolidated
|
$
|
222
|
$
|
14
The following schedule reflects the effect of the New Revenue Standard on our balance sheet as of March 31, 2018.
|
(dollars in millions)
|
March 31,
|
Effect of the
|
March 31, 2018
|
Assets
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
$
|
13,105
|
$
|
(1,406)
|
$
|
11,699
|
Inventories
|
10,788
|
(1,850)
|
8,938
|
Contract assets, current
|
—
|
2,989
|
2,989
|
Other assets, current
|
1,456
|
(8)
|
1,448
|
Intangible assets, net
|
16,064
|
(69)
|
15,995
|
Other assets
|
10,485
|
936
|
11,421
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Accrued liabilities
|
$
|
13,547
|
$
|
(5,596)
|
$
|
7,951
|
Contract liabilities, current
|
—
|
5,727
|
5,727
|
Other long term liabilities
|
15,319
|
933
|
13,405
|
Retained earnings
|
56,005
|
(472)
|
55,533
|
