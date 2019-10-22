United Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results; Raises 2019 Adjusted EPS And Free Cash Flow Outlook

FARMINGTON, Conn., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) reported third quarter 2019 results and increased its full year adjusted EPS and free cash flow outlook for 2019.

"United Technologies delivered another strong quarter with 5 percent organic sales growth, as well as margin expansion across all four businesses," said UTC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gregory Hayes. "Our strong performance through the first three quarters gives us confidence in the improved adjusted EPS range of $8.05 to $8.15 and free cash flow range of $5.3 to $5.7 billion for the year.* Continued strength at Collins Aerospace, including the integration of Rockwell Collins, and a lower tax rate are expected to more than offset softness we are seeing at Carrier."

Hayes continued, "Looking ahead, our transformational merger with Raytheon Company, which was overwhelmingly approved by both companies' shareowners this month, positions Raytheon Technologies as a premier aerospace and defense systems provider and a leader in high technology segments. We also remain on track to establish Otis and Carrier as independent companies in the first half of 2020, with the end of the first quarter as our target."

Third quarter sales of $19.5 billion were up 18 percent over the prior year, including 5 points of organic sales growth and 14 points of acquisition benefit offset by 1 point of foreign exchange headwind. GAAP EPS of $1.33 was down 14 percent versus the prior year and included 82 cents of net nonrecurring charges and 6 cents of restructuring charges. Adjusted EPS of $2.21 was up 15 percent.

Net income in the quarter was $1.1 billion, down 7 percent versus the prior year and included $760 million of net nonrecurring charges. Cash flow from operations was $2.5 billion and capital expenditures were $529 million, resulting in free cash flow of $2.0 billion.

Collins Aerospace commercial aftermarket sales were up 78 percent and up 20 percent organically. On a pro forma basis, Collins Aerospace commercial aftermarket sales were up 17 percent including Rockwell Collins. Pratt & Whitney commercial aftermarket sales were up 6 percent. Equipment orders at Carrier were down 11 percent organically. Otis new equipment orders were up 6 percent at constant currency in the quarter and down 1 percent on a rolling twelve month basis.

UTC updates its 2019 outlook* and now anticipates:

Adjusted EPS of $8.05 to $8.15 , up from $7.90 to $8.05 ;

to , up from to ; Sales of $76.0 to $76.5 billion versus the prior outlook of $75.5 to $77.0 billion ;

to versus the prior outlook of to ; Free cash flow of $5.3 to $5.7 billion including $1.0 billion of one-time cash payments related to the portfolio separation, up from $4.5 to $5.0 billion ;

to including of one-time cash payments related to the portfolio separation, up from to ; There is no change in the Company's previously provided 2019 expectations for organic sales growth of 4 to 5 percent.

*Note: When we provide expectations for adjusted EPS, organic sales and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high technology products and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. Additional information, including a webcast, is available at www.utc.com or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bkoavkkk, or to listen to the earnings call by phone, dial (877) 280-7280 between 8:10 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. ET. To learn more about UTC, visit the website or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

United Technologies Corporation ("UTC") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP").

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted net sales, organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), and the adjusted effective tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net sales represents consolidated net sales from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding significant items of a non-recurring and/or nonoperational nature (hereinafter referred to as "other significant items"). Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and other significant items. Adjusted operating profit represents income from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted net income represents net income from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. The adjusted effective tax rate represents the effective tax rate (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items. For the business segments, when applicable, adjustments of net sales, operating profit and margins similarly reflect continuing operations, excluding restructuring and other significant items. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures just mentioned are useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing UTC's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of UTC's common stock and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

When we provide our expectation for adjusted EPS, adjusted operating profit, adjusted effective tax rate, organic sales and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures (expected diluted EPS from continuing operations, operating profit, the effective tax rate, sales and expected cash flow from operations) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

United Technologies Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations





Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net Sales $ 19,496



$ 16,510



$ 57,495



$ 48,457

Costs and Expenses:















Cost of products and services sold 14,211



12,536



42,331



36,238



Research and development 732



586



2,203



1,729



Selling, general and administrative 2,104



1,681



6,207



5,151



Total Costs and Expenses 17,047



14,803



50,741



43,118

Other income, net 37



131



361



1,303

Operating profit 2,486



1,838



7,115



6,642



Non-service pension (benefit) (303)



(188)



(727)



(571)



Interest expense, net 401



258



1,192



721

Income from operations before income taxes 2,388



1,768



6,650



6,492



Income tax expense 1,131



419



1,969



1,636

Net income from operations 1,257



1,349



4,681



4,856



Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries' earnings

from operations 109



111



287



273

Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 1,148



$ 1,238



$ 4,394



$ 4,583

Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:















Basic $ 1.34



$ 1.56



$ 5.14



$ 5.80



Diluted $ 1.33



$ 1.54



$ 5.09



$ 5.72

Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding:















Basic shares 855



791



854



791



Diluted shares 864



802



863



801



United Technologies Corporation Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit



Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

2019

2018

2019

2018 (dollars in millions) Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted Net Sales





















Otis $ 3,307

$ 3,307



$ 3,223

$ 3,223



$ 9,751

$ 9,751



$ 9,604

$ 9,604

Carrier 4,822

4,822



4,880

4,880



14,107

14,107



14,291

14,291

Pratt & Whitney 5,283

5,283



4,789

4,789



15,250

15,250



13,854

13,854

Collins Aerospace Systems 6,495

6,495



3,955

3,955



19,584

19,584



11,734

11,734

Segment Sales 19,907

19,907



16,847

16,847



58,692

58,692



49,483

49,483

Eliminations and other (411)

(411)



(337)

(337)



(1,197)

(1,197)



(1,026)

(1,026)

Consolidated Net Sales $ 19,496

$ 19,496



$ 16,510

$ 16,510



$ 57,495

$ 57,495



$ 48,457

$ 48,457

























Operating Profit





















Otis $ 508

$ 512



$ 486

$ 489



$ 1,449

$ 1,493



$ 1,424

$ 1,476

Carrier 685

861



844

857



2,050

2,289



3,081

2,334

Pratt & Whitney 471

471



109

409



1,328

1,345



919

1,222

Collins Aerospace Systems 1,167

1,195



610

627



3,195

3,485



1,767

1,892

Segment Operating Profit 2,831

3,039



2,049

2,382



8,022

8,612



7,191

6,924

Eliminations and other (232)

(64)



(102)

(58)



(572)

(150)



(210)

(116)

General corporate expenses (113)

(112)



(109)

(109)



(335)

(332)



(339)

(335)

Consolidated Operating Profit $ 2,486

$ 2,863



$ 1,838

$ 2,215



$ 7,115

$ 8,130



$ 6,642

$ 6,473





Segment Operating Profit Margin

Otis 15.4 % 15.5 %

15.1 % 15.2 %

14.9 % 15.3 %

14.8 % 15.4 % Carrier 14.2 % 17.9 %

17.3 % 17.6 %

14.5 % 16.2 %

21.6 % 16.3 % Pratt & Whitney 8.9 % 8.9 %

2.3 % 8.5 %

8.7 % 8.8 %

6.6 % 8.8 % Collins Aerospace Systems 18.0 % 18.4 %

15.4 % 15.9 %

16.3 % 17.8 %

15.1 % 16.1 % Segment Operating Profit Margin 14.2 % 15.3 %

12.2 % 14.1 %

13.7 % 14.7 %

14.5 % 14.0 %

United Technologies Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Adjusted Operating Profit & Operating Profit Margin



Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Otis













Net sales $ 3,307



$ 3,223



$ 9,751



$ 9,604

















Operating profit $ 508



$ 486



$ 1,449



$ 1,424

Restructuring (4)



(3)



(44)



(52)

Adjusted operating profit $ 512



$ 489



$ 1,493



$ 1,476

Adjusted operating profit margin 15.5 %

15.2 %

15.3 %

15.4 % Carrier













Net sales $ 4,822



$ 4,880



$ 14,107



$ 14,291

















Operating profit $ 685



$ 844



$ 2,050



$ 3,081

Restructuring (34)



(17)



(97)



(52)

Gain on sale of Taylor Company —



4



—



799

Investment impairment (108)



—



(108)



—

Consultant contract termination (34)



—



(34)



—

Adjusted operating profit $ 861



$ 857



$ 2,289



$ 2,334

Adjusted operating profit margin 17.9 %

17.6 %

16.2 %

16.3 % Pratt & Whitney













Net sales $ 5,283



$ 4,789



$ 15,250



$ 13,854

















Operating profit $ 471



$ 109



$ 1,328



$ 919

Restructuring —



—



(17)



(3)

Charge resulting from customer contract matters —



(300)



—



(300)

Adjusted operating profit $ 471



$ 409



$ 1,345



$ 1,222

Adjusted operating profit margin 8.9 %

8.5 %

8.8 %

8.8 % Collins Aerospace Systems













Net sales $ 6,495



$ 3,955



$ 19,584



$ 11,734

















Operating profit $ 1,167



$ 610



$ 3,195



$ 1,767

Restructuring (27)



(17)



(83)



(77)

Loss on sale of business —



—



(25)



—

Amortization of Rockwell Collins inventory fair value

adjustment —



—



(181)



—

Asset impairment —



—



—



(48)

Costs associated with the Company's intention to separate

its commercial businesses (1)



—



(1)



—

Adjusted operating profit $ 1,195



$ 627



$ 3,485



$ 1,892

Adjusted operating profit margin 18.4 %

15.9 %

17.8 %

16.1 % Eliminations and other general corporate expenses













Operating profit $ (345)



$ (211)



$ (907)



$ (549)

Restructuring (1)



—



(3)



(4)

Transaction and integration costs related to merger

agreement with Rockwell Collins, Inc. (11)



(21)



(30)



(71)

Costs associated with the Company's intention to separate

its commercial businesses (132)



(23)



(341)



(23)

Transaction expenses associated with the Raytheon Merger (25)



—



(51)



—

Adjusted operating profit $ (176)



$ (167)



$ (482)



$ (451)

UTC Consolidated













Operating profit $ 2,486



$ 1,838



$ 7,115



$ 6,642

Restructuring (66)



(37)



(244)



(188)

Total significant non-recurring and non-operational items

included in Operating Profit above (311)



(340)



(771)



357

Consolidated Adjusted operating profit $ 2,863



$ 2,215



$ 8,130



$ 6,473



United Technologies Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Adjusted Net Income, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate



Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Income from operations attributable to common shareowners $ 1,148



$ 1,238



$ 4,394



$ 4,583

















Restructuring Costs (66)



(37)



(244)



(188)

















Total significant non-recurring and non-operational

items included in Operating Profit (311)



(340)



(771)



357

















Significant non-recurring and non-operational items

included in Non-service Pension













Pension curtailment 98



—



98



—

Non-service pension cost restructuring



—



—



—



2



98



—



98



2

Significant non-recurring and non-operational items

included in Interest Expense, Net













Rockwell Collins pre-acquisition interest —



(22)



—



(22)

Interest on tax settlements 5



—



63



—



5



(22)



63



(22)

















Tax effect of restructuring and significant non-recurring

and non-operational items above 24



96



141



(58)

















Significant non-recurring and non-operational items

included in Income Tax Expense













Tax settlements 8



—



272



—

Tax expenses related to separation of commercial businesses (518)



—



(618)



—

Income tax adjustments related to the estimated impact of

the U.S. tax reform legislation enacted on December 22,

2017 —



(6)



—



(52)



(510)



(6)



(346)



(52)

Less: Impact on Net Income Attributable to Common

Shareowners (760)



(309)



(1,059)



39

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareowners $ 1,908



$ 1,547



$ 5,453



$ 4,544

















Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.33



$ 1.54



$ 5.09



$ 5.72

Impact on Diluted Earnings Per Share (0.88)



(0.39)



(1.23)



0.05

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 2.21



$ 1.93



$ 6.32



$ 5.67

















Effective Tax Rate 47.3 %

23.7 %

29.6 %

25.2 % Impact on Effective Tax Rate (23.1) %

(0.2) %

(6.1) %

(1.1) % Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 24.2 %

23.5 %

23.5 %

24.1 %