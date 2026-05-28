United Texas Bank Achieves Historic Post-Dodd-Frank OCC Conversion, Redefining Global Correspondent Banking Across Traditional Finance and Digital Assets Through AI-Powered Settlement and Compliance

Combining 40 Years of Institutional Banking Excellence with Next-Generation Digital Infrastructure

DALLAS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Texas Bank (UTB), a Dallas-based financial institution with four decades of institutional banking excellence, today announced that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has approved UTB's conversion to a nationally chartered bank, making UTB one of few institutions in U.S. history to successfully convert post Dodd Frank, with an expectation to be fully converted in the next month. The Federal Reserve Board and the Texas Department of Banking consented to the conversion. Notably, the OCC also approved UTB's application to exercise full trust powers. These approvals granted UTB the full authority of a federally chartered national bank, including FDIC deposit insurance, Federal Reserve master account connectivity, full commercial lending authority, digital asset custody, stablecoin infrastructure, and real-time settlement through its proprietary UTB ATOMIC™ network.

The distinction between UTB's full-service national bank charter and the trust-only charters pursued by many digital asset entrants is operationally and legally significant. Trust-only banks cannot accept customer deposits, are generally ineligible for Federal Reserve master accounts, and cannot originate commercial loans. UTB faces none of these limitations, operating with the broadest banking authority available under U.S. federal law and the full safety and soundness oversight of the OCC.

THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE CONVERSION

The Dodd-Frank Act substantially restructured the regulatory pathway for bank charter conversions, establishing requirements that have made this route exceptionally difficult to complete. In the 15 years since the Act's passage, few institutions have successfully navigated this process. UTB's approval reflects the OCC's evaluation of the bank's 40-year operating record, the strength of its compliance and BSA/AML infrastructure, its correspondent banking franchise, and the competence and experience of its management team. The bank has addressed its current regulatory actions and these upgrades will be reviewed by the OCC later this year.

For UTB's institutional clients, the conversion to a national bank charter is not simply swapping licenses; it is a signal of institutional depth, regulatory standing, and long-term commitment that trust-only institutions and state-chartered institutions cannot match.

OCC APPROVES FULL TRUST POWERS: EXPANDING UTB'S CUSTODY AND FIDUCIARY CAPABILITIES

As part of the charter conversion, the OCC approved United Texas Bank to exercise full trust powers, authorizing the establishment of a comprehensive trust department. This expands UTB's capabilities beyond its non-fiduciary custody operations into a full suite of fiduciary services, including traditional financial securities, digital asset custody, and stablecoin.

For clients, the practical significance is considerable. UTB becomes one of the few nationally chartered institutions capable of serving as both digital asset custodian and traditional trustee within a single, OCC-supervised banking relationship. Stablecoin issuers, digital asset investment funds, and family offices that require a trustee with institutional-grade digital competency no longer need to split that relationship across multiple providers.

This conversion is the foundation of an entirely new kind of bank. For 40 years, United Texas Bank has served its clients with discipline and institutional integrity. Today, we bring that legacy together with the most advanced digital banking infrastructure in the country. With our national charter, full trust powers, UTB ATOMIC™ real-time settlement, UTB PRISM SENTINEL™ proactive risk intelligence compliance system, and comprehensive stablecoin infrastructure, UTB is ready to serve the foreign financial institutions, digital asset firms, and AI-native enterprises that will define the next era of global finance.

Scott Beck, Chairman and CEO, UTB Financial Holdings, Inc.

POSITIONED FOR THE GENIUS ACT AND CLARITY ACT ERA

The passing of the GENIUS Act established the first federal regulatory framework for payment stablecoins, while the pending CLARITY Act will provide long-awaited definitional certainty for digital commodities and securities. Together, they create a legal infrastructure that should benefit institutions with the right regulatory credentials -- A national bank with OCC supervision, FDIC insurance, and a Federal Reserve master account is precisely the counterparty that stablecoin issuers, digital asset custodians, and fintech platforms will be required to use under these frameworks.

UTB's charter conversion was not timed to respond to this legislation. It was designed years in advance to anticipate it. The bank's infrastructure, compliance systems, and institutional relationships are being built for the regulatory environment that the GENIUS Act and CLARITY Act are now creating.

UTB ATOMIC™: REAL-TIME SETTLEMENT INFRASTRUCTURE

UTB ATOMIC™ is the Bank's proprietary next-generation real-time settlement network. The network accelerates payment processing for institutional clients, reducing the structural inefficiencies of legacy payment infrastructure, while maintaining the high standards of U.S. regulatory screening requirements.

ACH operates on multi-day batch settlement. Wire transfer carries intraday cutoff risk. RTP and FedNow offer speed but only provisional finality. UTB ATOMIC™ offers both: access to legacy payment infrastructure and instant execution. For institutions managing correspondent balances, digital asset positions, and cross-border payment flows, that combination is operationally significant.

UTB ATOMIC™ is available exclusively to UTB institutional clients, a proprietary advantage embedded in the bank's core infrastructure and unavailable through any other banking relationship. Planned third-party integration and utilization of artificial intelligence enables real-time anomaly detection, predictive liquidity management, and intelligent routing that continuously optimizes settlement performance across every UTB ATOMIC™ transaction.

UTB PRISM SENTINEL™: PROACTIVE RISK INTELLIGENCE & SURVEILLANCE MANAGEMENT

UTB PRISM SENTINEL™ is UTB's integrated proactive risk intelligence compliance system, encompassing BSA/AML compliance monitoring. It connects foreign financial institutions, digital asset companies, and fintech platforms with UTB's expanding capabilities, including USD clearing, UTB ATOMIC™ settlement, digital asset custody, trust services, and commercial lending, through a structured, compliance-vetted onboarding and ongoing monitoring framework.

Built on extensive long-standing - correspondent banking experience, UTB PRISM SENTINEL™ applies UTB's deep understanding of the compliance, documentation, and relationship standards that separate sustainable institutional banking from transactional clearing. Through the ongoing addition of artificial intelligence technologies, UTB PRISM SENTINEL™ continuously analyzes transaction patterns, counterparty behavior, and emerging risk signals to identify and neutralize compliance exposure before it reaches the bank's balance sheet. It is both a gateway and a guardian.

WHO UTB SERVES

United Texas Bank is being purpose-built to serve the most sophisticated institutional clients in the global financial system:

Digital Asset Banks and Custodians : requiring a nationally chartered U.S. banking partner with FDIC insurance, Federal Reserve master account access, OCC supervision, and trust powers for institutional counterparty compliance.

: requiring a nationally chartered U.S. banking partner with FDIC insurance, Federal Reserve master account access, OCC supervision, and trust powers for institutional counterparty compliance. Stablecoin Issuers : requiring reserve custody, redemption infrastructure, mint/burn agency services, and a GENIUS Act-compliant nationally chartered bank counterparty.

: requiring reserve custody, redemption infrastructure, mint/burn agency services, and a GENIUS Act-compliant nationally chartered bank counterparty. Digital Asset Companies : including exchanges, OTC desks, market makers, foundations, DAOs, and other digital asset market participants requiring full-service institutional banking infrastructure at scale.

: including exchanges, OTC desks, market makers, foundations, DAOs, and other market participants requiring full-service institutional banking infrastructure at scale. Correspondent Banks and International Financial Institutions : seeking U.S. dollar clearing, real-time settlement through UTB ATOMIC™, digital asset custody, and structured correspondent onboarding through UTB PRISM SENTINEL™.

: seeking U.S. dollar clearing, real-time settlement through UTB ATOMIC™, custody, and structured correspondent onboarding through UTB PRISM SENTINEL™. AI-Native Enterprises : requiring programmable, always-on banking infrastructure capable of operating at machine speed, with irrevocable settlement certainty provided by UTB ATOMIC™.

: requiring programmable, always-on banking infrastructure capable of operating at machine speed, with irrevocable settlement certainty provided by UTB ATOMIC™. Family Offices and High-Net-Worth Individuals : seeking a nationally chartered trustee offering integrated traditional fiduciary services and institutional digital asset custody within a single OCC-supervised banking relationship.

: seeking a nationally chartered trustee offering integrated traditional fiduciary services and institutional custody within a single OCC-supervised banking relationship. Commercial Clients: requiring an institutional lending partner with national bank charter authority, trust powers, and established correspondent relationships to support complex capital structures.

ABOUT UNITED TEXAS BANK

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, United Texas Bank is a nationally chartered, OCC-supervised, FDIC-insured institution with 40 years of banking history and more than a decade of international correspondent banking expertise. UTB's proprietary UTB ATOMIC™ real-time settlement platform and UTB PRISM SENTINEL™ predictive risk intelligence compliance system serve as the institutional infrastructure backbone for financial institutions, digital asset companies, stablecoin issuers, and AI-native enterprises navigating the next era of global finance. Scott Beck serves as Chairman and CEO of UTB Financial Holdings, Inc., the parent holding company of United Texas Bank.

unitedtexasbank.com

Media Contact:

Erez Margalit

[email protected]

469-828-4277

SOURCE United Texas Bank