United Theological Seminary is New Home of Resource for Church Innovation

Formerly known as the Resource Center for Churches, The Ministry Lab has been existence since 1978. Its mission is to provide resources for churches that seek to remain vibrant and relevant. Resources include print materials, videos, curricula, links to digital materials and consultations with the lab's staff. It also offers a weekly blog post, Six New Things, featuring new ministry resources available to member churches.

United has been involved in innovative approaches to spiritual leadership since its founding in 1962, including providing significant leadership in the 1993 feminist Re-Imagining Conference. In 2018, the seminary expressed its commitment to fostering innovation among spiritual leaders by hiring Rev. Karen Hutt to serve in a new position: vice president for formation, vocation and innovation. In welcoming The Ministry Lab to its space, the seminary has yet another resource to offer to faith communities that want to thrive through innovation.

The Ministry Lab is cohost of the ConNext Summit and related events, which create "a space to inspire progressive Christian faith formation leaders as they reflect together, form networks, and cultivate innovative and sustainable ministries with children, youth and families." The resource center hopes that, as a result of its partnership with United, it will be able to offer even more educational events for clergy and lay leaders.

The Ministry Lab is open Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 4 p.m., and by appointment. Visit rcc-mn.org for more information.

United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities is a progressive, ecumenical graduate school located in St. Paul, Minnesota. For more information, visit unitedseminary.edu.

