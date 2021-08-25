United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities announces Bishop David A. Bard as the 2021 Distinguished Alum

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities is pleased to announce Bishop David A. Bard as the school's 2021 Distinguished Alum. The seminary recognizes and gives gratitude for Bard's more than 35-year career in ministry with the United Methodist Church, contributing in a variety of leadership roles, committing a lifetime to anti-racism work, and leading with theological grounding, wisdom, and skill.

Bard currently serves as the presiding bishop for the Michigan Area and interim bishop for the Minnesota Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church -- elected leadership positions that help shepherd regional churches and congregants while providing a prophetic witness for justice and unity. Bard previously ministered for many years at First United Methodist Church of Duluth, Minn.

Bard says it is the church that can be the means to a new and more just way forward. "God has put in my heart a burning desire to help people find a faith that is thoughtful, that engages both their minds and hearts, that is compassionate, that cares deeply about a hurting and wounded world," he says. "My education at United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities was instrumental in providing a foundation for this kind of thoughtful, passionate, and compassionate Christian faith, a faith that is personally transformative and socially engaged."

"David Bard fulfills the New Testament requirements for the noble task of bishop in an exemplary manner (1 Timothy 3:1-7)," says Rev. Dr. Molly T. Marshall, interim president of United. "Among these qualities are gentleness and peacefulness, modesty and hospitality, one who exercises good management and is well thought of outside the church."

United celebrates Bard's long and significant commitment to justice, love, and living out his call to help people answer their own call to care deeply about a hurting and wounded world.

