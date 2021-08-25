ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities announces the creation of the Soul of Transformation: Exploring Vocations in Social Justice fellowship . This new and innovative year-long program is designed for undergraduate leaders and change agents who not only see and name the realities of injustice in the world, but are also passionate to imagine new and better solutions by exploring vocations that integrate values, spirituality, and justice.

Coordinated by Rev. Dr. Sabia-Tanis, assistant professor and director for the social transformation program, and Rev. Dr. Gary Green, assistant professor of pastoral theology and social transformation, the year-long program includes monthly mini retreats where a diverse cohort will engage in dialogue and mentorship with effective and dynamic faith leaders, explore vocational discernment, and participate in spiritual practices. The goal is to consider previously unimagined vocations that link the work of justice and transformation with church or faith-based organizations, while building transformative leaders.