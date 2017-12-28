United Therapeutics Corporation To Present At 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SILVER SPRING, Md. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) announced today that Martine Rothblatt, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Therapeutics, will provide an overview and update on the company's business at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California.

The presentation and the immediately following Q&A session will take place on Monday, January 8, 2018, at 1:30 PM Pacific Standard Time, and can be accessed via a live webcast on the United Therapeutics website at http://www.unither.com under the "Investors" tab in the "Events and Presentations" section. An archived, recorded version of the presentation and the Q&A session will be available approximately twenty-four hours after the Q&A session ends and can be accessed at the same location for 90 days. [uthr-g]

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions.

