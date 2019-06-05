United Therapeutics Corporation to Present at Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SILVER SPRING, Md. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR) announced today that James Edgemond, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of United Therapeutics, will provide an overview and update on the company's business at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

The presentation will take place on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 1:20 PM Pacific Time, and can be accessed via a live webcast on the United Therapeutics website at http://www.unither.com under the "Investors" tab in the "Events and Presentations" section. An archived, recorded version of the presentation will be available approximately twenty-four hours after the presentation ends and can be accessed at the same location for 90 days. [uthr-g]

