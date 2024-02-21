United to Resume Service Between New York/Newark and Tel Aviv

United Airlines

21 Feb, 2024, 17:00 ET

Flights between New York/Newark and Tel Aviv resume March 2

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United plans to resume a daily flight from New York/Newark to Tel Aviv, the first step in restoring vital passenger and cargo service that was suspended in October.

The initial Newark-Tel Aviv flights on March 2 and 4 will stop in Munich to ensure all service providers are ready to support non-stop service to and from Newark. No Newark departures to Tel Aviv are planned for March 3 and 5. Our goal is to resume daily nonstop service to Tel Aviv beginning March 6.

United conducted a detailed safety analysis in making this decision, including close work with security experts and government officials in the United States and Israel. We also worked closely with the Air Line Pilots Association and the Association of Flight Attendants to develop the protocols to ensure they are safe and well-informed.

United will continue to monitor the situation in Tel Aviv and adjust the schedule as warranted, including changes to the resumed service from New York/Newark announced today. We're eager to resume a second daily Tel Aviv flight from Newark as soon as May as travel demand recovers. Previous flying from San Francisco, Washington Dulles and Chicago O'Hare will be evaluated for resumption beginning in the fall.

Resumed flights are available for booking on United.com and on the United app, alongside service on partner airlines including Lufthansa.

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines

