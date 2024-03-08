United to revitalize port activities in Marathon, Ontario

TOWN OF MARATHON, ON, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - QSL, a world-class company specializing in port terminal operations, stevedoring, marine services, logistics, and transportation throughout North America, is pleased to announce its recent partnership with the Peninsula Harbour Port Authority Corporation. They are joining forces and resources to foster the infrastructures and attract shipping opportunities that will generate value for the Town of Marathon, Biigtigong Nishnaabeg, and their community residents.

Marathon Terminal (CNW Group/QSL)

Peninsula Harbour Port Authority Corporation originates from the common aspiration of the Town of Marathon and Anishnaabe community Biigtigong Nishnaabeg, to work hand in glove to bring back to life the harbour's commercial and industrial activities.

QSL and the Peninsula Harbour Port Authority Corporation have been working together, to establish a business and operational plan to rapidly maximize local benefits without compromising the environment, nor the community's quality of life. This partnership arises from a mutual intention of revitalizing a former industrial site that was decommissioned.

"We have been working on this concept for several years now, so it is exciting to see that we are moving forward with this project and unlocking its economic potential. This will be a critical development to help build and sustain the local and regional economy and create new business and industry opportunities while respecting the environment and Lake Superior. The partnership with QSL is an excellent fit for us based on their experience and network", stated Daryl Skworchinski, President, Peninsula Harbour Port Authority Corporation."

The site already offers outstanding opportunities per its substantial storage capabilities within the port limits in addition to providing multimodal options with rail facilities and direct access to main roads. All parties are focused on infrastructure improvements which will improve available draft.

"We're very excited about this promising project, and grateful to have been identified as the partner of choice to help the people of Marathon and of the Biigtigong Nishnaabeg community, revive their port activities. Furthermore, restoring its operations will strengthen supply chains by connecting resources to midstream processing and refining, and downstream manufacturing for the benefit of natural resources and critical minerals", expressed Gino Becerra, Vice President, Ontario at QSL.

80% of the world's goods are transported by sea. It's also the most environmentally friendly way of getting them to destination. Port activities are known to create high-quality jobs and enhance regional economic dynamism. QSL actively participates in growing the Canadian and U.S. import and export markets with its extended network of strategically located marine terminals offering clients agility and flexibility in mapping out the best multimodal solutions in North America.

About Peninsula Harbour Port Authority Corporation

The Peninsula Harbour Port Authority Corporation is a 50/50 joint venture between the Town of Marathon and Biigtigong Nishnaabeg that operates a commercial port on Lake Superior servicing regional mining, forestry, logistics, and manufacturing industries while respecting the environment and Lake Superior.

About QSL

A key logistics chain actor, QSL develops innovative, tailor-made handling solutions, while treating cargo with care, listening closely to its clients, and being committed to contribute to the wellbeing of the communities in which they operate. Its socioeconomic footprint is impressive, with more than 2,000 employees and activities in 65 ports and terminals across Canada and the United States. QSL is listed among Canada's Best Managed Companies and Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures. All its port terminals are Green Marine certified and in the process of receiving ISO 14001 and 45001 certifications. QSL was the first Canadian maritime company to join the United Nations Global Compact. www.qsl.com

SOURCE QSL