United Transportation Names Industry Veteran John Mugnaini Chief Commercial Officer Amid Major Growth Push

BENSENVILLE, Ill., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Transportation , a leading provider of TSA-compliant cargo screening, asset-based trucking, warehousing, and air cargo logistics solutions, today announced the appointment of John Mugnaini as chief commercial officer. Mugnaini, a former president at DHL Freight, will report to Kayne Grau, who acquired United Transportation in April 2025 and is spearheading a companywide growth and modernization initiative.

John Mugnaini, Chief Commercial Officer of United Transportation

"United Transportation has built a strong reputation at O'Hare over the past 15 years, and we're now poised to scale that success nationwide," said Kayne Grau, chief executive officer of United Transportation. "John's global freight expertise, strategic vision, and track record of driving commercial growth make him the right leader to help us expand into new airports and markets over the next 24 months. His addition strengthens our commitment to operational excellence and positions us for the next phase of growth."

Mugnaini joins United Transportation following an extensive career in global freight and logistics. As president of DHL Freight, he oversaw international commercial operations, drove multimillion-dollar revenue growth, and established worldwide partnerships that advanced the company's presence across key markets. Earlier in his career, Mugnaini led strategic initiatives across supply chain and logistics networks in North America and Europe.

"Joining United Transportation at this stage is a unique opportunity to build on its proven foundation and accelerate strategic growth," Mugnaini said. "Under new ownership, the company has a clear vision for national expansion rooted in operational excellence and innovation."

In his new role, Mugnaini will lead strategic partnerships, sales expansion, and commercial operations, working closely with Tom Keenan, senior vice president of sales, and Grau to execute the company's growth roadmap. Keenan, with more than three decades of leadership experience spanning transportation, logistics, and warehousing, joined United Transportation earlier this year. Together, the leadership team is focused on expanding into new markets, broadening service offerings, and deploying advanced technologies to strengthen efficiency, safety, and the overall customer experience.

Grau, who brings deep experience from his tenure at Uptake and a strong background in logistics innovation, purchased United Transportation earlier this year to build on its established O'Hare foundation and expand its geographic reach. Since the acquisition, the company has grown its customer base, expanded its driver and fleet capacity, and refreshed its brand and digital presence to align with its accelerated growth strategy.

With Mugnaini's appointment, United Transportation continues its transformation into a national logistics partner serving airlines, freight forwarders, and shippers with scalable, TSA-compliant air cargo and ground transportation solutions.

About United Transportation

Based in Bensenville, IL., adjacent to O'Hare International Airport, United Transportation is a trusted logistics partner with more than 15 years of expertise in air cargo screening, warehousing, and transportation. The company combines TSA-certified facilities, a modern fleet, and a skilled workforce to deliver safe, efficient, and compliant logistics solutions. Under new ownership, United Transportation is expanding its presence to major U.S. markets while maintaining its commitment to operational excellence.

For more information, vis it www.unitedtransportation.com .

Media Contact:

Patti Thomas

773.453.2444

[email protected]

SOURCE United Transportation