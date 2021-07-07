United Unveils Campaign Featuring Team USA Olympic and Paralympic Athletes

CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, United, the official airline sponsor of Team USA, debuted its new advertising campaign featuring five of the world's most accomplished and decorated Olympic and Paralympic athletes. Driven by the tagline "Time to Let Yourself Fly," the campaign highlights Team USA's return to the Games and honors the feeling many Americans have as they consider returning to travel. Customers traveling with United this summer will experience touches of the Team USA collaboration through signage displayed throughout United terminals and limited-edition amenity kits and pajamas available on select flights.

Selected for their shared values of ambition, excellence, diversity and unity on a global stage, Team United is comprised of the following athletes:

Simone Biles – Gymnast from Houston, Texas , and the world's most decorated female gymnast in history

– Gymnast from , and the world's most decorated female gymnast in history Kolohe Andino – Surfer from San Clemente, California , who holds the record for most championship titles in U.S. surfing history

, who holds the record for most championship titles in U.S. surfing history Julie Ertz – Soccer Defender from Mesa, Arizona , and two-time World Cup champion

– Soccer Defender from , and two-time World Cup champion Jessica Long – Swimmer from Baltimore, Maryland , and 23-time Paralympic medalist

– Swimmer from , and 23-time Paralympic medalist Oz Sanchez – Hand Cyclist from San Diego, California , and six-time Paralympic medalist

VIDEO: Time to Let Yourself Fly

"The upcoming Olympic and Paralympic games mark the 40th year we've supported Team USA on their journey from practice to the podium," said Janet Lamkin, senior vice president of market and community innovation at United. "Like the athletes we've flown over the years to compete on a global stage, United is an airline committed to doing the hard work to be the best and engage deeply in the communities we serve."

For the last four decades, United has proudly sponsored Team USA Olympic and Paralympic athletes as part of its long-standing relationship with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. As the official airline sponsor of Team USA, United flies athletes along with their equipment and gear, and maintains reservations agents dedicated to Team USA's travel needs.

Leading up to and throughout the Tokyo Games, United will also encourage fans to "let yourself fly" with United through airport and onboard marketing activations. Campaign visuals will be displayed on signage throughout United's airports. Customers flying in premium cabins this summer will receive limited-edition Team USA-themed amenity kits and on select international flights, customers in United Polaris® business class will dream like an Olympian in Team USA-themed pajamas.

