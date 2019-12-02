United Urology Group® Announces New Affiliate, Arizona Urology Specialists

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Urology Group announced today that Arizona Urology Specialists (AUS) has become its newest affiliate. AUS is the leading urology group in Arizona, with 25 physicians and 14 advanced practice providers who serve patients in 11 locations across the greater Phoenix area (Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, and Glendale). United Urology is a management services organization that supports its member groups of urology practices, which currently includes Chesapeake Urology Associates, Colorado Urology Associates, and Tennessee Urology Associates. As the nation's leading urology group practice organization, United Urology has a mission focused on expanding and preserving the independent urology group practice model across the nation.

"We are very proud to be affiliated with Arizona Urology Specialists and look forward to working with them to support the outstanding urologic care that they have been providing to their patients for more than 50 years," said Steve Bass, Chief Executive Officer of United Urology Group. "With their dedicated physicians and staff and a culture focused on patients, employees and the community, this relationship will be a strong contributor to our growth nationally and also provide us with a solid platform to expand throughout Arizona."

Dr. Gilberto Brito, President of Arizona Urology Specialists, commented, "We are excited to partner with United Urology and the opportunity this relationship brings to our practice. Their expertise, substantial financial resources and deep operational knowledge will help us to expand our range of clinical services and broaden our geographic reach."

The practices' 25 physicians will continue to care for patients in their existing offices: Erik E. Alexander, MD; Jack N. Benson, DO; C.Gilberto Brito, MD; James A. Daitch, MD; Shane M. Daley, MD; Michael F. Darson, MD; Adrian H. Feng, MD; Jeffrey R. Gamber, DO; Bernard M. Gburek, MD; Jack Grinnan, MD; Ken-ryu Han, MD; John M. Hubanks, MD; Scott E. Kalinowski, MD; Bruce A. Kletscher, MD; Kirk L. Lin, MD; Philip Koi, MD; Kamal Nagpal, MD; Roscoe Nelson, MD; Robert H. Shapiro, MD; Devin Sloan, MD; Matthew L. Steinway, MD; Christopher S. Stewart, MD; Raul M. Webster, MD; Anthony J. Woodruff, MD; and Daniel Y. Woodruff, MD.

United Urology Group is the nation's leading urology management services organization whose member groups of urology practices today include: Chesapeake Urology, with offices located throughout Maryland and Delaware; Tennessee Urology, based in the greater Knoxville area and Eastern Tennessee; Colorado Urology, located in the greater Denver and Front Range areas; and Arizona Urology Specialists, with offices in the greater Phoenix area. United Urology Group members' collective staff today number more than 1,400 employees, including 200 physicians and advanced practice providers. United Urology's vision is to support the creation of a national network of urology affiliates, through acquisition and organic growth, which will enable urologists to meet the needs of their patients more effectively by leveraging the financial and operational strengths of United Urology. For more information, visit the United Urology website at www.unitedurology.com.

