United Urology Group® Expands Footprint in Arizona with Newest Affiliates, Arizona Institute of Urology and Urological Associates of Southern Arizona

BALTIMORE, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Urology Group (UUG) is pleased to announce that the Arizona Institute of Urology (AIU) and the Urological Associates of Southern Arizona (UASA) have become its newest affiliates.

AIU and UASA are leading urology practices in the greater Tucson area, serving patients in 10 medical offices and two radiation therapy centers. UUG is a management services organization that supports its member urology group practices, which include Arizona Urology Specialists, Chesapeake Urology Associates, Colorado Urology Associates and Tennessee Urology Associates. As the nation's premier urology group practice, UUG has a mission focused on ensuring a superior experience for all patients and preserving the independent urology group practice model across the nation.

"We are extremely pleased about our new relationship with AIU and UASA, and look forward to working with them to support the exemplary urologic care that they provide to their patients," said Dr. Robert Maha, Chief Executive Officer of UUG. "With their dedicated physicians and staff and a culture focused on serving patients and the community, this relationship will be synergistic with our successful expansion in Arizona and beyond."

Dr. Michael Levin, Arizona Institute of Urology, and Dr. Mitzi Barmatz, Urological Associates of Southern Arizona, on behalf of their physician colleagues, expressed their excitement about the partnership with UUG and the many opportunities the relationship affords their practices. UUG's expertise, depth of operational capabilities, and financial resources will enable both practices to expand their range of clinical services for patients and extend their reach in the Tucson area.

The providers for AIU and UASA will continue to care for patients in their existing offices.

AIU Urologists - Kenneth Belkoff, DO; Michael Levin, MD; Jenne Myers, MD; Jay Page, MD; Kalpesh Patel, MD; Michael Patton, MD; Radiation Oncologist Shelli Hanks, MD; Advanced Practice Providers - Robert Hoy, MPAS, PA-C; Danielle Lara, PA-C; John Sullivan, PA-C.

UASA Urologists - Mitzi Barmatz, MD; Curtis Dunshee, MD; Awet Gherezghiher, MD; Susan Kalota, MD; David Killion, MD; James Macdonald, MD; Jules Manger, MD; Karen Wheeler, MD; Andrew Wright, MD; Advanced Practice Providers - Jenna Bumgardner, PA-C; Adriana Lucia, PA-C; Monica Mettille, PA-C; Rebecca Meunier, CNP; Samantha Meakin, PA-C.

About United Urology Group

United Urology Group (UUG) is the nation's leading urology management services organization whose member groups of urology practices include: Arizona Urology Specialists with offices in the greater Phoenix/Scottsdale area; Chesapeake Urology, with offices located throughout Maryland and Delaware; Tennessee Urology, based in the greater Knoxville area and Eastern Tennessee; and Colorado Urology, located in the greater Denver and Front Range areas. UUG members' collective staff number more than 1,500 employees, including 220+ physicians and advanced practice providers. UUG's vision is to be the nation's leading urologic group practice through our commitment to accessible, high quality, cost effective care, patient satisfaction and community involvement. This will assure sustainable growth and security for our physicians and employees.

For more information, visit the UUG website at www.unitedurology.com.

Contact:

Patricia Schnably, SVP Marketing & Communications, United Urology Group

25 Crossroads Drive, Suite 306, Owings Mills, MD 21117

443-738-8107 ● [email protected]

SOURCE United Urology Group

Related Links

https://www.unitedurology.com

