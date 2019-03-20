United Utilities Launches Innovation Lab 2.0 with L Marks

LONDON, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Utilities has launched its second accelerator programme to help innovative businesses grow and develop their solutions through a collaborative approach.

Following last year's successful Innovation Lab programme which saw seven companies developing their ideas, United Utilities has started the application process looking for its second cohort. The Innovation Lab offers a unique opportunity for innovative businesses to collaborate with the water company, helping to tackle key business challenges. Once again the programme is being run with corporate innovation specialist, L Marks.

Those successful in gaining a coveted place in the Lab will be co-located and work closely with United Utilities to test, develop, improve and demonstrate their product or service in a live customer environment over a 10 week period.

In addition, the programme will enable the successful applicants to build relationships with senior United Utilities executives, potentially leading to longer-term commercial partnerships.

This year each category is focussed on how innovative companies can help them develop their Systems Thinking plans and improve service performance addressing the following challenges:

Connected Customers: Technology and connected devices can help provide a world class service to customers as well as helping them be more in control of water usage in their home

Empowered, Knowledgeable Colleagues: United Utilities is a people-driven business and it wants to focus on finding new ways of enabling employees to share best practice and knowledge across the organisation

Right Information, Right Place, Right Time: United Utilities is adopting a centralised "systems thinking" approach, allowing it to operate and monitor its assets as an end to end network. Currently, UU has a large amount of data from multiple sources. What solutions can help it improve data management and provide greater insights to the right person, in the right place and at the right time?

Future of Water: What will the water company of the future look like? Do you have a technology that can help provide sustainable, cost effective and relevant services for water customers? Can you help improve services such as reducing leakage, internal and external sewer flooding or minimising disruption to customers? United Utilities is interested in hearing about ideas and technology that can help it meet the challenges of the future.

Steve Fraser, United Utilities Chief Operating Officer, said: "Last year's Innovation Lab was a huge success. We made connections and set up contracts with some exciting new suppliers that would never have crossed our path otherwise. It's fair to say that the Lab helped us to hone our PR19 business plan, bringing innovation right to the forefront to help meet the challenge of delivering more to our customers for less.

"We're very excited to launch the second Innovation Lab and we're looking forward to hearing from even more companies with great ideas. Together we can develop those ideas into better and more efficient services, not just for our own customers but right across the water industry."

Daniel Saunders, L Marks Chief Operating Officer, said: "We are delighted once again to partner with United Utilities in delivering the second Innovation Lab. The first Lab was a huge success capped by the Supply Chain Excellence Award at the Utility Week Awards 2018. We are looking forward to uncovering the most exciting and innovative companies that can help address United Utilities' key business challenges and build on the success of the 2017/18 programme."

Applications are open until midday 15 April 2018. For more information about the programme and challenges, please visit the Innovation Lab website

Further information on the United Utilities Innovation can be found on the website: https://www.unitedutilities.com/innovation

About United Utilities

United Utilities is the UK's largest listed water company and manages the regulated water and wastewater network in North West England – which includes Cumbria, Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Merseyside with a combined population of nearly seven million.

United Utilities' headquarters are in Warrington. Its shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange and the FTSE 100 Index. In 2018 the company was awarded World Class Status in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 11th year in succession. In 2018 the company was also accredited with the Service Mark by the Institute of Customer Service.

About L Marks:

L Marks is a leading advisor in applied innovation and experienced investor in early-stage technologies. Led by Stuart Marks and Daniel Saunders, L Marks has created the UK's largest network of corporate accelerators and launched over fifty innovation programs across Europe, Israel, Japan and the US. Their unique approach and methodology is building bridges between large organisations seeking to innovate and young companies looking to scale.

They work with some of the world's best-known brands, including BMW, Lloyd's of London, Arsenal FC, and British Airways to identify business challenges and transform them into opportunities for growth. The L Marks collaborative, results-driven programs provide insight and access to startups whilst embedding their pioneering technologies into corporates to enhance operations, improve customer experience, and cultivate an entrepreneurial ethos across the business.

Through creating these relationships and experiences, L Marks is achieving rapid digital transformation across industry sectors and bringing about the future of business, today. Find out more at:

