United Utility Acquires Williams Electric Company

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Utility, a multifaceted utility services company, has acquired Williams Electric Company, a comprehensive electrical utility contractor with primary operations in North and South Carolina and expanded reach throughout the southeast U.S. The acquisition adds a recognized, trusted brand to United Utility's platform of utility service providers, while growing its national footprint.

Williams Electric will continue to operate under the same name with the same management team and staff in place, working collaboratively with United Utility to serve customers and pursue new opportunities to expand services.

"This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to build upon Williams Electric's well-respected brand, experience and dedicated staff to provide top-notch service to our respective customers throughout the region," said United Utility CEO Ali Azad. "With the addition of Williams Electric to our team, we continue to enhance and expand our suite of utility services for customers along the East Coast, especially in the transmission and distribution sector."

Founded in 1968 and based in Shelby, North Carolina, Williams Electric offers a wide array of electrical services, including transmission, distribution and storm restoration. The company primarily serves regulated utilities, cooperatives and municipal utilities along the East Coast, particularly in North Carolina and South Carolina.

"Williams Electric Company was founded over 50 years ago with a commitment to safety, customer service and quality construction. These remain at the forefront as we strive to provide exceptional service to our customers and an engaging, reliable work environment for our employees," said Williams Electric President Rick Falls. "We are very excited to partner with United Utility, who values these principles and will work with us to continue to provide dependable and efficient service while maintaining the same name and staff that our customers have grown to know and trust."

"I am glad to see that the company my father, Ed Williams, and Speed Williams launched in 1968 will continue to operate with the same management team and with the same focus on safety and customer service," said Andrew Williams, owner of Williams Electric.

United Utility is a utility services company focused on building a platform of providers with specialized, industry-leading expertise in the power transmission and distribution sector.

Today's acquisition is the latest in a series of key acquisitions that are part of United Utility's national growth strategy. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, United Utility was established in 2018 through the acquisition of W.A. Chester, a leading electrical contractor offering specialized services in underground transmission and distribution cable systems, overhead distribution, substations, and communications.

United Utility also expanded its footprint earlier this year with the acquisition of Mississippi-based B&B Electrical & Utility Contractors. Founded in 1982, B&B is among the most comprehensive electrical contractors in the industry, offering a full array of electrical and utility services.

ABOUT UNITED UTILITY SERVICES

United Utility, a Bernhard Capital Partners portfolio company, is a fully integrated utility services company focused on building a platform of providers with specialized, industry-leading expertise in overhead and underground power transmission and distribution, substation, relay system, fiber optics communication and storm recovery services. The company was established in 2018 through the acquisition of W.A. Chester. In January 2021, United Utility acquired B&B Electrical & Utility Contractors, a comprehensive electrical contractor serving the southeast U.S. United Utility also acquired a minority investment in E.P. Breaux Utility Services in February 2021. This minority-owned company, located in Baton Rouge, specializes in EPC partnerships for new substation construction (AIS & GIS), substation modification and reconfiguration projects.

For more information, visit unitedutility.com.

ABOUT WILLIAMS ELECTRIC COMPANY

Founded in 1968 and based in Shelby, North Carolina, Williams Electric is a licensed contractor in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia, offering a full array of electrical and utility services, including overhead and underground power transmission and distribution, substation services, fiber optics and storm restoration. The company primarily serves regulated utility customers, cooperatives and municipal utilities throughout the southeast U.S.

For more information, visit 4weco.com.

