United Utility Power Services Awarded Georgia Transmission Project

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Utility Power Services (UUPS), a business unit of United Utility Services, has been awarded a contract by Georgia Transmission to construct a new three-element, 230-kilovolt ring bus switching station in southwest Georgia.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026. The project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

The new switching station will support the reliability and operational flexibility of Georgia Transmission's transmission system, while advancing the cooperative's ongoing investment in electric infrastructure.

The award continues a strong relationship between United Utility Power Services and Georgia Transmission. The companies have partnered on numerous transmission and substation projects over the years, with the UUPS team completing both large- and small-scale work for the utility.

"This award reflects the strength of our relationship with Georgia Transmission and the confidence they continue to place in our team," said Matt Seber, Vice President of Operations for United Utility Power Services. "We appreciate the opportunity to support another important transmission project and remain committed to delivering the safe, high-quality execution our customers expect."

United Utility Power Services (UUPS) is a leading provider of engineering, project management, procurement, construction, maintenance, field services, and storm restoration solutions for the electric utility, renewable energy, telecommunications, and infrastructure markets across North America. Through its integrated Power Delivery Solutions organization and nationwide construction operations, UUPS delivers turnkey EPC and professional services for transmission, distribution, substation, fiber optic, battery energy storage, EV charging, and grid modernization projects.

About United Utility Services

United Utility Services (UUS) is a leading provider of engineering, infrastructure and utility services for the electric power industry. Through its family of specialized operating companies, UUS delivers solutions that help utilities strengthen grid reliability, improve system resilience and meet the evolving energy needs of the communities they serve. For more information, visit www.unitedutility.com.

About Georgia Transmission

Georgia Transmission, a not-for-profit transmission-focused electric cooperative owned by 38 of Georgia's Electric Membership Corporations (EMCs), owns more than 5,000 miles of high-voltage transmission lines and more than 780 substations. These facilities deliver power to Georgia's EMCs, providing safe, reliable and cost-effective electricity to more than 4.7 million Georgians across 70% of the states' land area. For more information, visit www.gatransmission.com.

Contact:

Matt Seber

Vice President of Operations, UUPS

[email protected]

(504) 584.4943

SOURCE United Utility Services