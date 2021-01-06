United Utility Services Acquires B&B Electrical & Utility Contractors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Utility Services, a multifaceted utility services company, has acquired B&B Electrical & Utility Contractors, a comprehensive electrical and utility contractor with operations throughout the southeast U.S. The acquisition expands United Utility's national footprint while creating new growth opportunities for both companies.

B&B Electrical & Utility Contractors is a family-owned company founded in 1982 and based in Canton, Mississippi. As a licensed contractor in numerous states, B&B offers a full array of electrical and utility services, including overhead and underground power distribution, substation services and disaster recovery. The company primarily serves regulated utility customers, cooperatives and municipal utilities throughout the southeast U.S.

Under the new partnership, B&B will continue to operate under the same name while its management team and staff remain in place, working collaboratively with United Utility to serve customers and identify new opportunities to expand services.

"We're excited to welcome such a known and high-quality utility services provider like B&B to our team," said Ali Azad, United Utility chief executive officer. "B&B has established a strong presence and trusted reputation throughout nearly four decades of operations and will further enhance our suite of utility services, especially in the overhead and underground power distribution, substation services and disaster recovery sectors. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our continued mission to expand opportunities, fuel growth and create value for those we serve."

United Utility is a utility services company focused on building a platform of providers with specialized, industry-leading expertise in underground power transmission and distribution services. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company was established in 2018 through the acquisition of W.A. Chester, a leading electrical contractor offering specialized services in underground transmission and distribution cable systems, overhead distribution, substations and communications.

"Our company was founded on the principles of customer service and quality workmanship, and we believe this partnership with United Utility will help us deliver on both of those commitments to our respective customers," said Brien Blakeney, president and founder of B&B. "We are excited about this opportunity to grow and enhance the services we provide in new and existing markets, powered by the same name, leadership and staff who have been instrumental in our growth over the past 40 years and are trusted partners to all those we serve."

ABOUT UNITED UTILITY SERVICES

United Utility Services, a Bernhard Capital Partners portfolio company, was established in February 2018 through the acquisition of W.A. Chester, an industry leader in underground electric transmission and distribution services. Founded in the 1930s, W.A. Chester is a specialized electrical services provider focused on installation, maintenance and repair of underground high-voltage cable transmission and distribution systems in North America. W.A. Chester's clients include most major electric utilities and transmission companies. For more information, visit unitedutility.com and wachester.com.

ABOUT B&B ELECTRICAL & UTILITY CONTRACTORS

B&B Electrical & Utility Contractors, a family-owned company founded in 1982, is one of the most comprehensive electrical contractors in the industry, offering a full array of electrical and utility services. The Mississippi-based company provides new construction, renovation and service upgrades for commercial and industrial facilities, as well as overhead and underground power distribution, substations, traffic signalization, street lighting and outdoor lighting. B&B is a licensed contractor in numerous states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For more information, visit bbecon.com.

